World Book Day: Why some schools decorate potatoes

PUBLISHED: 17:24 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 05 March 2020

SpiderSpud and a potato Winne The Pooh came to play for Creeting St Mary's World Book Day Picture: CREETING ST MARY CEVA PRIMARY SCHOL

Archant

Some schools in Suffolk are swapping the superhero costumes for spuds this World Book Day.

Dozens of potatoes were adorned with decorations to celebrate the children's favourite books Picture: CREETING ST MARY CEVA PRIMARY SCHOLDozens of potatoes were adorned with decorations to celebrate the children's favourite books Picture: CREETING ST MARY CEVA PRIMARY SCHOL

Creeting St Mary CEVA Primary school pupils arrived with potatoes decorated in the image of their favourite book characters.

A Super Spud in full costume for World Book Day 2020 Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARYA Super Spud in full costume for World Book Day 2020 Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY

Senior teacher at Creeting St Mary, Lucy Fawkner, said: "We just thought it would be a good idea to give the children a different thing to do, some of them have been really creative.

The children of Creeting St Mary have turned these spuds into works of art, including a Very Hungry Catepillar Picture: CREETING ST MARY CEVA PRIMARY SCHOLThe children of Creeting St Mary have turned these spuds into works of art, including a Very Hungry Catepillar Picture: CREETING ST MARY CEVA PRIMARY SCHOL

"We have had a fancy dress day for other events at the school and this way parents don't have to buy or make another costume.

An uncanny likeness to Anh Do's Weirdo Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARYAn uncanny likeness to Anh Do's Weirdo Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY

"All the classes are doing something different to celebrate the day, one of the classes is reading about The Gruffalo and later they'll be making Gruffalo crumble.

"I don't think it'll have the purple prickles though."

This idea has appeared in Suffolk before - in 2019, Hadleigh Community Primary School asked children to pick potatoes over costumes.

Martlesham Primary schoolchildren also decorated potatoes for World Book Day this year.

Head teacher Emma Churchman said: "We felt that decorating a potato was a creative way for the children to present their favourite book characters and not pressure parents to buy or make a costume. "This has really reinforced their love of books."

