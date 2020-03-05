World Book Day: Why some schools decorate potatoes
PUBLISHED: 17:24 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 05 March 2020
Some schools in Suffolk are swapping the superhero costumes for spuds this World Book Day.
Creeting St Mary CEVA Primary school pupils arrived with potatoes decorated in the image of their favourite book characters.
Senior teacher at Creeting St Mary, Lucy Fawkner, said: "We just thought it would be a good idea to give the children a different thing to do, some of them have been really creative.
"We have had a fancy dress day for other events at the school and this way parents don't have to buy or make another costume.
"All the classes are doing something different to celebrate the day, one of the classes is reading about The Gruffalo and later they'll be making Gruffalo crumble.
"I don't think it'll have the purple prickles though."
This idea has appeared in Suffolk before - in 2019, Hadleigh Community Primary School asked children to pick potatoes over costumes.
Martlesham Primary schoolchildren also decorated potatoes for World Book Day this year.
Head teacher Emma Churchman said: "We felt that decorating a potato was a creative way for the children to present their favourite book characters and not pressure parents to buy or make a costume. "This has really reinforced their love of books."