World Record attempt for award winning mental health author

'Madge', a multi-award winning author, is looking to break the Guinness World Record for the most amount of books signed in a day, to raise awareness for Children's mental health. - Credit: Emily 'Madge' Payne

Emily 'Madge' Payne, an award-winning author from Beccles, is setting her sights on a world record in support of children's mental health.

The attempt will take place at Jump In adventure park, Ipswich, on Saturday February 12, 2022, to mark the end of children's mental health week.

The multi-award winning author will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most amount of books signed in a day, which currently stands at 6,904.

The book, 'Inner Buddy: A friendly guide to help with worries', was designed to help young people waiting for mental health support.

Madge said: "I have been through the mental health service for young people in Suffolk myself, after being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder at 17. Going through the service was one of the reasons I started writing Inner Buddy.

"I wanted to create something that helped children as soon as they ask for help, an interim book whilst waiting for mental health services.

"I spoke to a mum recently who had been waiting nearly two years for her son to be seen, which was a massive shock.

'Inner Buddy' was written by Madge as she "wanted to create something that helped children as soon as they ask for help" - Credit: Emily 'Madge' Payne

"That's why I am extremely grateful to be able to do the World Record attempt in my home county, as I know a lot of children and parents will be grateful for the support."

Madge will be aiming to sign 7,000 copies of her book in order to beat the record, and is looking forward to the opportunity of becoming a world record holder.

She added: "I am extremely excited, especially to meet all the children this event will help. I have had such lovely comments back about how Inner Buddy has been helping children, so it will be great to meet some of them in person.

"I definitely believe I can break the record. It’s certainly not going to be easy, and I have very much been preparing for all parts of it. From the mental side to the physical side.

"I have been given stretches I can do to help when my arms start cramping up and have also been signing every piece of paper I can find. I have learnt how to write with my left hand and have been looking at how to sign with my feet, although I think that might be a stretch too far!"

The event will be livestreamed on the 'Inner Buddy' Facebook page, which can be found here.