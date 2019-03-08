E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Primary school children convince caterers to ditch plastic at lunch time

PUBLISHED: 11:30 30 October 2019

Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Environmentally-friendly students at a Suffolk primary school have successfully campaigned for single-use plastic to be replaced with sustainable alternatives in school lunches.

Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Environmentally-friendly students at a Suffolk primary school have successfully campaigned for single-use plastic items to be replaced with sustainable alternatives in school lunches.

Students at Worlingworth CEVC Primary School wrote a passionate letter to the school's catering company, Vertas, explaining how they wished to reduce their impact on the environment.

Inspired by the students' commitment to reducing waste, Vertas agreed to replace plastic cutlery and crockery with re-usable alternatives.

Changes also include replacing clingfilm and plastic pots with aluminium foil, which is recyclable.

Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The only waste left in bins after the first lunchtime following the introduction of the scheme was foil.

You may also want to watch:

Sophie Savage, head of school, said: "It is fantastic to see the successful advocacy of our pupils. All the staff and pupils support their campaign, and it is an important part of our curriculum to educate our children to be good citizens of the world."

Student Oli Mckechnie, a member of the school council, said: "We were cross about seeing all the plastic in the bin and don't want to pollute our world and kill animals with silly bits of plastic."

Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Worlingworth School pupils have gone plastic free during lunchtime Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Evelyn Putt, a fellow student, added: "There is nothing in the bin anymore - it is much better."

Worlingworth CEVC Primary School, which has solar panels on its roof, have outlined their plans to reduce their impact on the environment with a range of initiatives, Ms Savage said.

This includes the introduction of an "eco group" that will be tasked with writing letters to parents with the intention of cutting down disposable plastic use at home.

The school will also be working with the Worlingworth community on a range of projects in the future.

Karen Purdoe, senior operations catering manager at Vertas, said of the school's decision: "When it comes to single-use plastic in schools, Vertas are always happy to develop a partnership approach with staff and students.

"We were delighted to support Worlingworth pupils by reducing the use of plastics in school lunches, which has proved really effective and very well received in supporting the protection of our environment."

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

It’s shocking’ - Anger as original Chairman Mao propaganda poster stolen from pub toilet

A collectible Chairman Mao propaganda poster has been stolen from The Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Photo Simon Parker / PA IMAGES

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a criminal damage incident. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

New homes planned with pub to be ‘retained’ in development bid

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. New homes could be built above it and near it on the car park, should plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists