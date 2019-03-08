Primary school children convince caterers to ditch plastic at lunch time

Environmentally-friendly students at a Suffolk primary school have successfully campaigned for single-use plastic to be replaced with sustainable alternatives in school lunches.

Students at Worlingworth CEVC Primary School wrote a passionate letter to the school's catering company, Vertas, explaining how they wished to reduce their impact on the environment.

Students at Worlingworth CEVC Primary School wrote a passionate letter to the school's catering company, Vertas, explaining how they wished to reduce their impact on the environment.

Inspired by the students' commitment to reducing waste, Vertas agreed to replace plastic cutlery and crockery with re-usable alternatives.

Changes also include replacing clingfilm and plastic pots with aluminium foil, which is recyclable.

The only waste left in bins after the first lunchtime following the introduction of the scheme was foil.

Sophie Savage, head of school, said: "It is fantastic to see the successful advocacy of our pupils. All the staff and pupils support their campaign, and it is an important part of our curriculum to educate our children to be good citizens of the world."

Student Oli Mckechnie, a member of the school council, said: "We were cross about seeing all the plastic in the bin and don't want to pollute our world and kill animals with silly bits of plastic."

Evelyn Putt, a fellow student, added: "There is nothing in the bin anymore - it is much better."

Worlingworth CEVC Primary School, which has solar panels on its roof, have outlined their plans to reduce their impact on the environment with a range of initiatives, Ms Savage said.

This includes the introduction of an "eco group" that will be tasked with writing letters to parents with the intention of cutting down disposable plastic use at home.

The school will also be working with the Worlingworth community on a range of projects in the future.

Karen Purdoe, senior operations catering manager at Vertas, said of the school's decision: "When it comes to single-use plastic in schools, Vertas are always happy to develop a partnership approach with staff and students.

"We were delighted to support Worlingworth pupils by reducing the use of plastics in school lunches, which has proved really effective and very well received in supporting the protection of our environment."