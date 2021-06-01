Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2021

LDN Wrestlers will be in action at the Princes Theatre in Clacton later this week - Credit: LDN Wrestling

Wrestling superstars will be in action in Clacton this week, as LDN Wrestling is set to rumble through the town's Princes Theatre.

Some of the countries top grapplers will be in attendance, including LDN British Champion Alan Lee Travis and the mysterious Dark Lord.

The event, which is back by popular demand, will see a night of high-impact action on Thursday, June 3.

This is the first touring show to return to the Princes Theatre after the coronavirus pandemic, while earlier this month there was a Princes Youth Theatre production of DNA.

Alex Porter, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism at Tendring District Council – which runs the Princes Theatre – said the event was a firm favourite with theatre-goers.

“LDN Wrestling is always a crowd-pleaser, and we’re excited to have them back for another rumble in the Princes Theatre,” councillor Porter added.

The show starts at 7.30pm and will run for around two hours, and there will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet with the wrestlers after the show.