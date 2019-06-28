Wrong shade of yellow? - Man claims newly-pained lines are incorrect

Steve Newman in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds, showing the new lines (right) versus the old (left) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Suffolk man has has hit out at the council after claiming the wrong shade of yellow is being used on newly-painted lines across the county.

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Steve Newman, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, has criticised Suffolk County Council for painting "hideous brightly coloured yellow lines" which he claims do not meet British standards around the county.

Mr Newman, who works for an engineering company, said the "incorrect shade" has been plastered all over Bury and has been told that other areas in the county, such as Felixstowe, have also been affected.

According to the government's Traffic Signs Manual, the British standard colour for yellow markings is lemon, but canary is also acceptable and primose or deep cream may be preferred in some environmentally sensitive areas.

But Mr Newman said the "yellowy-green lines" which have been painted in Westley Road, Bury, do not match any of the permitted colours.

Steve Newman has called the newly-painted lines "hideous" Picture: ARCHANT Steve Newman has called the newly-painted lines "hideous" Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Highways said that based on evidence provided so far from its contractor, there was "every indication" that the colour used complies with the British standard.

Mr Newman, who has been in correspondance with Suffolk Highways over the issue for a number of weeks, said: "It's just ridiculous.

"They are painting our beloved county with hideous coloured yellow lines which are in no way the correct shade.

The lines in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, which Mr Newman says are the correct shade of yellow Picture: STEVE NEWMAN The lines in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, which Mr Newman says are the correct shade of yellow Picture: STEVE NEWMAN

"It doesn't matter whether it is raining, dull or sunny it will always be the wrong shade.

"People do get it wrong and I understand that but if it's wrong, it's wrong.

"I was travelling through Cambridgeshire recently and Cambridgeshire County Council or their contractors had recently laid down new yellow lines, but had managed to use the correct shade.

"If our surrounding county councils can manage to paint the correct shade of yellow on their roads why can't Suffolk County Council?"

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways, said: "We are currently confirming that the road marking materials meet with appropriate standards; based on all evidence provided so far by the road markings service provider, there is every indication that the colour used complies with the British standard."