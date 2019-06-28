Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wrong shade of yellow? - Man claims newly-pained lines are incorrect

28 June, 2019 - 11:30
Steve Newman in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds, showing the new lines (right) versus the old (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Steve Newman in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds, showing the new lines (right) versus the old (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk man has has hit out at the council after claiming the wrong shade of yellow is being used on newly-painted lines across the county.

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANTThe new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Steve Newman, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, has criticised Suffolk County Council for painting "hideous brightly coloured yellow lines" which he claims do not meet British standards around the county.

Mr Newman, who works for an engineering company, said the "incorrect shade" has been plastered all over Bury and has been told that other areas in the county, such as Felixstowe, have also been affected.

According to the government's Traffic Signs Manual, the British standard colour for yellow markings is lemon, but canary is also acceptable and primose or deep cream may be preferred in some environmentally sensitive areas.

But Mr Newman said the "yellowy-green lines" which have been painted in Westley Road, Bury, do not match any of the permitted colours.

Steve Newman has called the newly-painted lines Steve Newman has called the newly-painted lines "hideous" Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Highways said that based on evidence provided so far from its contractor, there was "every indication" that the colour used complies with the British standard.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Newman, who has been in correspondance with Suffolk Highways over the issue for a number of weeks, said: "It's just ridiculous.

"They are painting our beloved county with hideous coloured yellow lines which are in no way the correct shade.

The lines in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, which Mr Newman says are the correct shade of yellow Picture: STEVE NEWMANThe lines in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, which Mr Newman says are the correct shade of yellow Picture: STEVE NEWMAN

"It doesn't matter whether it is raining, dull or sunny it will always be the wrong shade.

"People do get it wrong and I understand that but if it's wrong, it's wrong.

"I was travelling through Cambridgeshire recently and Cambridgeshire County Council or their contractors had recently laid down new yellow lines, but had managed to use the correct shade.

"If our surrounding county councils can manage to paint the correct shade of yellow on their roads why can't Suffolk County Council?"

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways, said: "We are currently confirming that the road marking materials meet with appropriate standards; based on all evidence provided so far by the road markings service provider, there is every indication that the colour used complies with the British standard."

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wrong shade of yellow? – Man claims newly-pained lines are incorrect

Steve Newman in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds, showing the new lines (right) versus the old (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Temperatures set to soar across Suffolk this weekend

Freddie and Evelyn enjoy the pool at Bourne Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Melton wins sprint finish with Holmes at Trinity Park

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) wins from Sophie Holmes (left) and Jodie Taylor at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Meet the ‘knitting nans’ spinning yarn for charity

Joyce Lugo, 91, is leading the charity effort at Aldringham Court Nursing Home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Ann Widdecombe to speak in Ipswich on ‘Brexit day’’

Ann Widdecombe pictured on a previous visit to Suffolk in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists