Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jobs site set to be taken for housing as part of 630-home development

PUBLISHED: 16:24 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 10 June 2019

Hundreds of new homes are set to be built at Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of new homes are set to be built at Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Plans for 102 new homes on land previously earmarked for employment on the edge of Colchester are set to get the go-ahead - despite objections from people living nearby.

New homes could be built at Wyvern Farm Picture: PA/PETER BYRNENew homes could be built at Wyvern Farm Picture: PA/PETER BYRNE

The houses - on part of a larger site identified for 630 homes in the draft local plan for the area - would be built north of London Road at Stanway at Wyvern Farm.

But while the project has been largely welcomed by organisations and council officials, 48 residents living on an adjacent development have raised objections, including worries over parking and congestion on linking streets, air quality, fears over lorries carrying construction materials passing close to homes, and the impact of the proposed widening of the A12.

A report to Colchester Borough Council's planning committee on Thursday, June 13, recommends councillors approve the development.

Planning officers say "the benefits of the scheme outweigh any adverse impacts".

Witham MP Priti Patel Picture: PAWitham MP Priti Patel Picture: PA

Said the report: "The Employment Land Needs Assessment considered the site which forms a part of a wider Stane Park allocation and concluded it would be difficult to justify retaining the full extent of undeveloped employment allocations at Stanway from both a quantitative and qualitative market perspective.

"The draft local plan therefore proposes to change the allocation from employment to residential.

"The site is unlikely to come forward for employment use due to the difficulties in gaining access via Stane Park and accessing employment uses through the existing residential streets would clearly be unacceptable.

"The site is in a sustainable location within Stanway evident by its proximity to existing and proposed residential allocations and the proposal is therefore considered to be acceptable."

Colchester is a growing town Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILColchester is a growing town Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

A specialist consultant has reviewed an Air Quality Impact Assessment submitted with the application and is satisfied the development will not have an adverse impact on air quality.

While the site is close to the A12, Environmental Protection has carried out monitoring and does not believe traffic noise will be a problem.

In response to further concerns from Witham MP Priti Patel, Highways England have said none of the options for the A12 include widening the section near the site.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Always loved and in our hearts’ – Family pay tribute to lorry crash victim

Philip Adams, from Worlington, died following the crash on the A11 at Barton Mills Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Can you spot yourself at Suffolk’s latest mud run?

The Piglet, Junior Hog raised money for East Anglia�s Children�s Hospices. Picture: BEN MATTHEWS

Students battle it out in Masterchef style invention test

Judges at the Sourced Locally invention test at Shelley's, Suffolk New College Picture: Victoria Pertusa

EXPLORE: Places we have loved and lost in Suffolk

Our photo sliders show how some of Suffolk's most famous sites have changed over time Picture: ARCHANT

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists