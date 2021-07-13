Published: 10:26 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 10:39 AM July 13, 2021

Students at Sudbury Ormiston Academy have been sent home after a number of positive Covid tests - Credit: Archant

Students at a Sudbury school have been asked to stay at home after a "number of positive Covid test" were reported.

Pupils in Year 9 at Sudbury Ormiston Academy are being asked to stay at home for the remainder of the term.

A spokesperson for the school said they are thankful for all students, parents and carers for understanding and prompt response to the plea for Year 9 to remain at home.

In a statement on Facebook the school said: "In order to minimise any further spread among year 9 students, regardless of the outcome of their LFT, they will not return to the Academy before the end of term on Friday; for those with a positive LFT result, self isolation is obviously required until a negative PCR test result is subsequently confirmed.

"During the last few days of term, we ask that year 9 students do NOT come onto the Academy site, for any reason."

You may also want to watch:

A live remote learning has been set up for all Year 9 students at the school.