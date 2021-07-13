News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Students isolating at Sudbury school told not to return before end of term

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:26 AM July 13, 2021    Updated: 10:39 AM July 13, 2021
Year 8 pupils at Ormiston Sudbury Academy have been sent home to self-isolate over coronavirus fears Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Students at Sudbury Ormiston Academy have been sent home after a number of positive Covid tests - Credit: Archant

Students at a Sudbury school have been asked to stay at home after a "number of positive Covid test" were reported. 

Pupils in Year 9 at Sudbury Ormiston Academy are being asked to stay at home for the remainder of the term. 

A spokesperson for the school said they are thankful for all students, parents and carers for understanding and prompt response to the plea for Year 9 to remain at home. 

In a statement on Facebook the school said: "In order to minimise any further spread among year 9 students, regardless of the outcome of their LFT, they will not return to the Academy before the end of term on Friday; for those with a positive LFT result, self isolation is obviously required until a negative PCR test result is subsequently confirmed.

"During the last few days of term, we ask that year 9 students do NOT come onto the Academy site, for any reason."

You may also want to watch:

A live remote learning has been set up for all Year 9 students at the school. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal as seventh signing arrives
  2. 2 Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich
  3. 3 Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip
  1. 4 Bournemouth make a move for Downes
  2. 5 Town closing in on deal for striker Pigott
  3. 6 Ipswich striker Norwood banned from roads after driving home from night out
  4. 7 Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening
  5. 8 Confusing station name could be changed with council money
  6. 9 Outdoor cinema and gin festival heads to Suffolk
  7. 10 Crash involving car and HGV leaves west Suffolk road partially blocked
Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been seriously assaulted in Ipswich, Suffolk police has confirmed

Suffolk Live

Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Wingspan bar in the Vaults under The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink

Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms predicted as weather warning issued

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus