Students isolating at Sudbury school told not to return before end of term
Students at a Sudbury school have been asked to stay at home after a "number of positive Covid test" were reported.
Pupils in Year 9 at Sudbury Ormiston Academy are being asked to stay at home for the remainder of the term.
A spokesperson for the school said they are thankful for all students, parents and carers for understanding and prompt response to the plea for Year 9 to remain at home.
In a statement on Facebook the school said: "In order to minimise any further spread among year 9 students, regardless of the outcome of their LFT, they will not return to the Academy before the end of term on Friday; for those with a positive LFT result, self isolation is obviously required until a negative PCR test result is subsequently confirmed.
"During the last few days of term, we ask that year 9 students do NOT come onto the Academy site, for any reason."
A live remote learning has been set up for all Year 9 students at the school.
