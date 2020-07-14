E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Top British authors and illustrators to host children’s book festival

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 July 2020

Zeb Soanes (L), the BBC broadcaster, will be joining illustrator James Mayhew (R) to read about the latest adventures of Gaspard the Fox. Picture: LAVENHAM CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL

Zeb Soanes (L), the BBC broadcaster, will be joining illustrator James Mayhew (R) to read about the latest adventures of Gaspard the Fox. Picture: LAVENHAM CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL

Archant

A children’s literary festival is the latest event in Suffolk to be cancelled due to the coronavirus with organisers instead hosting an online festival.

Michael Morpurgo will be reading from his book �The Butterfly Lion�. Picture: LAVENHAM CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVALMichael Morpurgo will be reading from his book �The Butterfly Lion�. Picture: LAVENHAM CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL

The Lavenham Children’s Book Festival was first held in 2017 but this year organisers have created an online festival website so that children all over the country can join in the fun.

Going ‘live’ from July 20, Bookworms’ Bonanza! will be available 24 hours a day for children aged between three and 12.

During the event, Michael Morpurgo will be reading from his book ‘The Butterfly Lion’ and will be talking to fellow author Claire Mulley about the inspiration for his stories.

MORE: Gardening columnist has first book published

Neil Clayton, left, with Ian McEwan and Susan Burton, director of Lavenham Literary Festival. Picture: HEATHER CRAIKNeil Clayton, left, with Ian McEwan and Susan Burton, director of Lavenham Literary Festival. Picture: HEATHER CRAIK

Zeb Soanes, the BBC broadcaster, will be joining illustrator James Mayhew to read about the latest adventures of Gaspard the Fox, about a real urban fox that visits the author in North London.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Soanes, who was born and raised in Lowestoft, has enjoyed an illustrious career in radio and in December 2010, Radio Times magazine placed him in the list of the seven most recognisable voices in Britain.

Mr Mayhew, from Blundeston in Suffolk, attended Lowestoft School of Art in 1982 and has since carved out a very successful career in illustration.

MORE: How this theatre is bringing ‘live’ entertainment to your home

In 1994, he won The New York Times Award for one of the 10 best illustrated books of the year for The Boy and the Cloth of Dreams, written by Jenny Koralek.

Susan Burton, chairman of the Lavenham Children’s Book Festival, said: “We were very disappointed at having to cancel the children’s book festival because of the coronavirus.

“However, undaunted, instead of our local Lavenham festival we decided to go global. We’re very excited to be launching Bookworms’ Bonanza, an online book festival which will be accessible free to children everywhere for the summer holidays and beyond.”

Mr Soanes said: “The 2018 Lavenham children’s book festival was the most enjoyable and best organised festival that James Mayhew and I have attended, and we’re delighted this year to be part of Lavenham’s Bookworms’ Bonanza online.”

For more information, see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MP seeks assurance that government will review police funding formula

Waveney MP Peter Aldous Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV

Theatre may have to make 71pc of its roles redundant

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: VistaViews/Marina Theatre

Top British authors and illustrators to host children’s book festival

Zeb Soanes (L), the BBC broadcaster, will be joining illustrator James Mayhew (R) to read about the latest adventures of Gaspard the Fox. Picture: LAVENHAM CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL

McGoldrick’s ‘lived a dream’ during Ipswich Town’s nightmare... but it was still the right decision for him to leave

David McGoldrick has thrived since leaving Ipswich Town and joining Sheffield Untied. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Mum welcomes ‘miracle’ baby after 4 miscarriages, 3% chance of success and 10 years of heartache

Dawn Peacher with her baby girl Erin Lilly who was born on July 4. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN