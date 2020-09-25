Gallery

‘Like a 1950s bubble’ – See inside floating home up for sale on River Orwell

The Exuberance is an idyllic floating home on the River Orwell in Suffolk. Picture: YOPA YOPA

If lockdown has got you yearning to feel more connected to nature, this floating home on the River Orwell could be yours for £380,000.

The Exuberance at Pin Mill is now on the market for £380,000. Picture: YOPA The Exuberance at Pin Mill is now on the market for £380,000. Picture: YOPA

The Exuberance, which is currently owned by partners John Seiffer and Nicky Wilding, is an idyllic house boat which has been moored in the renowned hamlet of Pin Mill since 1985.

John and Nicky have put the three-bedroom home on the market for £380,000, after more than 15 years of living in what they called a “1950s bubble”.

The pair stumbled across the house boat more than 15 years ago, after developers had turned it from a B&B to a fully-functioning home on the river front.

'The Exuberance' is a gloriously spacious and airy houseboat which has been moored in the renowned hamlet of Pin Mill since 1985. Picture: YOPA 'The Exuberance' is a gloriously spacious and airy houseboat which has been moored in the renowned hamlet of Pin Mill since 1985. Picture: YOPA

“We were absolutely smitten,” said John, who decided to buy the boat after just three months of dating Nicky.

“Our friends thought it was very unusual to buy a place together so soon after meeting, but we loved it straight away.”

Nicky, 50, added: “It’s a really lovely place to soak up the river and you really do forget that you are even on a boat.

'The Exuberance' has stunning views of the River Orwell in Suffolk. Picture: YOPA 'The Exuberance' has stunning views of the River Orwell in Suffolk. Picture: YOPA

“It’s sad because it feels like we are breaking up with a lover, but it is time to move on.”

The pair said coronavirus made them think about their future, and they have now decided to go on a new adventure in the south of France.

The renowned Butt & Oyster pub and restaurant is approximately 100 yards away from The Exuberance. Picture: YOPA The renowned Butt & Oyster pub and restaurant is approximately 100 yards away from The Exuberance. Picture: YOPA

They said it was “now or never” to move on, but they are still very sad to say goodbye.

The Exuberance is nestled on the banks of National Trust woodlands with endless riverside and woodland walks and is a true paradise for nature lovers.

It also boasts its own secluded jetty, which is split over various levels and includes an outdoor shack/office along with a choice of storage spaces.

The Exuberance is a true paradise for nature lovers. Picture: YOPA The Exuberance is a true paradise for nature lovers. Picture: YOPA

The river is also home to a magnificent array of wildlife, including an elusive seal, kingfishers, elegant egrets and sun basking cormorants.

Plus, there are hundreds of marine birds, living in plain view of your sitting room.

The floating home comes with a Certificate of Lawful Use, issued by Babergh District Council, and there are no mooring charges.

'The Exuberance' is a gloriously spacious and airy houseboat which is in the renowned hamlet of Pin Mill. Picture: YOPA 'The Exuberance' is a gloriously spacious and airy houseboat which is in the renowned hamlet of Pin Mill. Picture: YOPA

The renowned Butt & Oyster pub and restaurant is just 100 yards away.

For more details about the Yopa property or to arrange a viewing, see here.