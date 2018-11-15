A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

Fornham Road Farm in Great Barton

Have you always dreamed of running your own business from home? This property is perfect for that with its 46ft renovated barn/office space. Take a look inside here.

A gorgeous farmhouse is currently on the market for £975,000.

The residence, which is called Fornham Road Farm, is situated three miles from Bury St Edmunds and is surrounded by open countryside.

The property is set upon one acre of land and is in Great Barton.

The four bedroom property also has an office complex

Fornham Road Farm is a two storey home with an entrance porch, a sitting room with an open fireplace and wood burning stove, a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a conservatory, a study, a utility room, and a cloakroom.

The first floor has the master bedroom which looks over the gardens and fields, it also has plenty of wardrobe space and a large en suite bathroom. The further three bedrooms are all double and served by the family shower room.

The office space/barn is located behind the farmhouse and was formerly used as offices, there is a kitchen, a covered eating area with a pizza oven and a toilet. If an office isn’t your thing you could use the space as an annexe.

Fornham Road Farm bathroom

Taking a look outside, Fornham Road Farm is approached through five-bar gates which leads on to a large sweeping gravelled driveway.

Both the barn and farmhouse have their own areas to park vehicles.

There is a walled garden with raised beds, a green house, an attractive brick-and-flint garden store and lawn with mature trees.

Fornham Road Farm living room with open fire

A double-garage is also featured with an adjoining workshop which has great views over fields.

One of the double bedrooms

The conservatory Fornham Road Farm

One of the double bedrooms Fornham Road Farm

The renovated barn/ office area at Fornham Road Farm

Inside the office complex at Fornham Road Farm

The eating area with a pizza oven at Fornham Road Farm

The Garden area at Fornham Road Farm

The drive way at Fornham Road Farm