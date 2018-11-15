Logo

A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 November 2018

Fornham Road Farm in Great Barton is for sale Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm in Great Barton is for sale Picture: BEDFORDS

Archant

Have you always dreamed of running your own business from home? This property is perfect for that with its 46ft renovated barn/office space. Take a look inside here.

A gorgeous farmhouse is currently on the market for £975,000.

The residence, which is called Fornham Road Farm, is situated three miles from Bury St Edmunds and is surrounded by open countryside.

The property is set upon one acre of land and is in Great Barton.

The four bedroom property also has an office complex Picture: BEDFORDSThe four bedroom property also has an office complex Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm is a two storey home with an entrance porch, a sitting room with an open fireplace and wood burning stove, a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a conservatory, a study, a utility room, and a cloakroom.

The first floor has the master bedroom which looks over the gardens and fields, it also has plenty of wardrobe space and a large en suite bathroom. The further three bedrooms are all double and served by the family shower room.

The office space/barn is located behind the farmhouse and was formerly used as offices, there is a kitchen, a covered eating area with a pizza oven and a toilet. If an office isn’t your thing you could use the space as an annexe.

Fornham Road Farm bathroom Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm bathroom Picture: BEDFORDS

Taking a look outside, Fornham Road Farm is approached through five-bar gates which leads on to a large sweeping gravelled driveway.

Both the barn and farmhouse have their own areas to park vehicles.

There is a walled garden with raised beds, a green house, an attractive brick-and-flint garden store and lawn with mature trees.

Fornham Road Farm living room with open fire Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm living room with open fire Picture: BEDFORDS

A double-garage is also featured with an adjoining workshop which has great views over fields.

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

One of the double bedrooms Picture: BEDFORDSOne of the double bedrooms Picture: BEDFORDS

The conservatory Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSThe conservatory Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

One of the double bedrooms Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSOne of the double bedrooms Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

The renovated barn/ office area at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSThe renovated barn/ office area at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Inside the office complex at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSInside the office complex at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

The eating area with a pizza oven at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSThe eating area with a pizza oven at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

The Garden area at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSThe Garden area at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

The drive way at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSThe drive way at Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Fornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDSFornham Road Farm Picture: BEDFORDS

Latest Articles

A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
Fornham Road Farm in Great Barton is for sale Picture: BEDFORDS

Building new homes for Suffolk people

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 David Vincent
Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

220 homes could be built near iconic Suffolk coastal resort

Monday, November 12, 2018 Andrew Papworth
Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

See what new 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich could look like

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Greta Levy
The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Doubts expressed over ‘new town’ near Ipswich

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Paul Geater
There are plans for a new garden village on an area adjacent to the A12 and Bucklesham Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sutton Hall estate sells for more than £31.5million

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 caroline culot
Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million Picture: www.knightfrank.com

Guide to buying farmland - why a farm is a good investment

Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Princes Hall, Belchamp Walter, Sudbury PICTURE: Brett Ballard

Campaigner’s delight after homes plan appeal turned down

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Meet the Editor

David Vincent

David Vincent Email

EADT writer David Vincent has more than 40 years experience in Suffolk. He has explored the highways and byeways of East Anglia, meeting homeowners, developers and estate agents from Bury St Edmunds to Aldeburgh and Colchester to Diss.

Local Guide

Most Read

220 homes could be built near iconic Suffolk coastal resort

A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

See what new 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich could look like