Queen Anne rectory with cloud themed bedroom is for sale in Suffolk’s Dedham Vale for £2.85m

The Old Rectory at East Bergholt, on the Suffolk-Essex border, is for sale for �2.85m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Archant

A stunning Grade II listed rectory with links to painter John Constable has come up for sale.

With nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and its own private tennis court, there’s no denying that The Old Rectory in East Bergholt, on the Suffolk-Essex border, is something very special.

The Grade II listed property, which is currently for sale for £2,850,000, is believed to date back to 1714, with additional wings added over a century later.

According to selling agents Jackson-Stops, the property was once the home of Dr Rhudde, grandfather of Maria Bicknell, the wife of famous Suffolk painter John Constable.

Today, the property still boasts a number of wonderful original architectural features, including banded eaves and gabled dormers with sash windows. There are also carved chimney pieces in the drawing room and entrance hall.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a sitting room, drawing room and study off the main hall. Steps down lead to a cloakroom, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and larder, and there is also a separate annexed kitchen.

The main staircase rises to a half landing, where you will find a good-sized bedroom decorated with a clouds motif, and a rear landing which leads to two further bedrooms and a bathroom. A further bedroom, bathroom and sitting room, currently used as another bedroom, form the second-storey annexe.

Back on the main landing, a set of steps lead up to a cloakroom and the property’s master bedroom suite, which features a bathroom and dressing room with shower.

There is also a guest bedroom with en suite bathroom and a further bedroom.

The third storey features three attic bedrooms alongside a bathroom and tank room.

The living accommodation at The Old Rectory is extensive, and so so too are the grounds. An considerable range of timber, brick and tiled outbuildings are included in the sale, including a double garage, two single garages, three stables and a cycle store. The property also includes a separate gardener’s shed.

The immediate grounds surrounding the property extend to approximately eight acres in total and include an extensive walled garden with potting sheds, as well as a formal garden area and a hard tennis court.

To the rear of the house there is a terrace with pool, plus a sunken rose garden, croquet lawn and extensive lawns and woodland.

Two further plots of land are also available by separate sale, including 8.37 acres of pasture land with a small barn priced at a guide of £200,000 and 13.05 acres of arable land, with separate access, at a guide of £150,000.

Contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 218218 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Old Rectory, East Bergholt

Guide price: £2,850,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

