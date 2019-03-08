Suffolk's top landscapers

Here's our guide to some of the county's best landscaping and paving businesses

Now that the summer months are here, we are all hoping to spend a little more time outside in the fresh air. But if your garden could do with a little TLC before you crack out the BBQ, then there's still time to make some vital improvements to your outdoor space. Your dream garden is closer than you might think, thanks to a number of fantastic local landscapers, who are ready to turn your ideas into a reality. Here's six of Suffolk's very best landscaping and paving companies.

R&M Ponds

Whether you're dreaming of a small Koi pond, a wishing well or a larger lake, moat or reservoir, R&M Ponds is here to make this a reality. The company will take care of the entire project from start to finish, ensuring the very highest of standards at every step along the way. Get in touch with Suffolk's leading independent pond construction and maintenance company by phoning 07877 175533, or visit www.rmponds.co.uk.

Zinnia Design

With over 20 years of experience, this Boxford-based company provides a complete design and landscaping service, from the initial scaled 2D and 3D plans through to hard landscaping, planting and garden maintenance advice. Its friendly staff will talk to you about what you hope to achieve with your garden, discussing how much time you will have to look after it and how much you would like to spend, and will come up with a choice of garden designs specifically tailored to you. You can find a portfolio of completed Zinnia Designs at www.zinniadesign.co.uk/portfolio/, and you can contact angela@zinniadesign.co.uk for more information.

Rob Plumb Garden Services

Based on the Suffolk-Essex border, Rob Plumb Garden Services boasts over 15 years of experience in improving garden landscapes and maintaining well-presented private gardens. Its skilled team prides itself on its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and offers free estimate and advice to all potential clients. The company offers a full landscaping service, including design, fencing and hedge work. For pictures of Rob Plumb's previous work, please visit www.robplumbgardenservices.co.uk, or find the company on Facebook. For a free quotation please call 07791186904.

TD Paving & Landscaping

This Ipswich-based business has over 37 years of experience in the landscaping industry. Specialising in domestic and commercial gardening projects, the team can carry out block paving, landscaping and brickwork on the areas surrounding customers' properties, whether that be a driveway or a patio. Over its many years in business, TD Paving & Landscaping has worked with private, commercial and industrial clients, and is happy to hear from potential new customers.

4 Life Landscapes

4 Life Landscapes is a small, family-run business based in Hadleigh. It can carry out all types of hard landscaping, from block-paved driveways and patios to outdoor kitchens and complete garden makeovers. It is also a Marshalls-approved installer, so customers can feel confident that any project that the company undertakes will be of a high quality. Matt and his team pride themselves on their quality workmanship, and make customer satisfaction a priority. Visit www.facebook.com/4lifelandscapes/ for more information.

Ipswich Paving

Working out of Ipswich and serving Suffolk and the surrounding areas, Ipswich Paving & Landscaping specialises in all types of ground work, including block paving, pattern-printed concrete, resin driveways, tarmac, patio walking, fencing and even Astroturf. The team has over 22 years of experience, and all work is carefully carried out to a high standard. For more information, visit www.ipswich-paving-landscaping.co.uk, or call 01473 836902 (landline) or 07818 232948 for a free quotation.