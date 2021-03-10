Funding will keep sports equipment safe following thefts
- Credit: Haughley Playing Fields Committee
Haughley sports equipment will be kept safe thanks to £80,000 worth of funding from a council.
The Haughley Playing Fields Committee is set to use the money from Mid Suffolk District Council to build a new, secure, storage facility and improve the car park at the Ron Crascall Pavilion.
This will replace the old wooden sheds that have been targeted by thieves, with Haughley Bowls Club losing more than £15,000 of equipment at the start of the first lockdown.
Chairman of Haughley Playing Fields committee, Thirza Shaw, said: "The current storage facilities are no longer fit for purpose and having a new car park will make it much easier to accommodate more users as well as improving disability access."
The storage facility will also be used by Haughley's football club, scouts, Royal British Legion, and parish council.
You may also want to watch:
More funding was also given to the committee thanks to the parish council, local residents and district councillors, Rachel Eburne and Keith Welham, as part of their locality award fund.
Most Read
- 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 2 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 4 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 5 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 6 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 7 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 8 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
- 10 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours