Funding will keep sports equipment safe following thefts

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:21 AM March 10, 2021   
A woman standing outside a shed with her hand raised

Thirza Shaw, chair of Haughley Playing Fields Committee, in front of the old wooden sheds, which are set to be replaced with a new storage facility. - Credit: Haughley Playing Fields Committee

Haughley sports equipment will be kept safe thanks to £80,000 worth of funding from a council. 

The Haughley Playing Fields Committee is set to use the money from Mid Suffolk District Council to build a new, secure, storage facility and improve the car park at the Ron Crascall Pavilion.

This will replace the old wooden sheds that have been targeted by thieves, with Haughley Bowls Club losing more than £15,000 of equipment at the start of the first lockdown.

Chairman of Haughley Playing Fields committee, Thirza Shaw, said: "The current storage facilities are no longer fit for purpose and having a new car park will make it much easier to accommodate more users as well as improving disability access."

The storage facility will also be used by Haughley's football club, scouts, Royal British Legion, and parish council.

More funding was also given to the committee thanks to the parish council, local residents and district councillors, Rachel Eburne and Keith Welham, as part of their locality award fund.

