Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could the bill

Ipswich Town are on the look out for a centre-back this summer. STUART WATSON puts forward some names that could fit the bill.

Sean Raggett has been released by Norwich following a decent loan spell at Portsmouth. Photo: James Wilson/Focus Images Sean Raggett has been released by Norwich following a decent loan spell at Portsmouth. Photo: James Wilson/Focus Images

Sean Raggett

You might remember him as being part of the Lincoln team that dumped Ipswich out of the FA Cup in 2017. Off the back of that super season for the Imps he got a big move to Norwich City, but three years on now finds himself a free agent.

The 6ft 5in centre-back initially went back to Lincoln on loan for a year, helping them to League Two promotion, but then saw a season-long loan spell at Rotherham ruined by an ankle injury. He spent the season just gone at Portsmouth, forming a good partnership at the back with Christian Burgess.

Speaking recently, the 26-year-old said: “I still think there’s more improvements to come from me. I haven’t yet reached my peak and was improving every game before the season was cut off.”

Former Derby County stalwart Richard Keogh is aiming to be fit by November following a lomg-term knee injury. Photo: PA Former Derby County stalwart Richard Keogh is aiming to be fit by November following a lomg-term knee injury. Photo: PA

Richard Keogh

It was last October that Derby County controversially sacked their long-serving skipper for his part in an infamous car crash.

The League One season stopped soon after Tommy Smith signed for Sunderland. Photo: SAFC The League One season stopped soon after Tommy Smith signed for Sunderland. Photo: SAFC

The knee injury he sustained as a passenger would rule Keogh out up to a year, it was estimated, with November 2020 having been mentioned as comeback target.

The 33-year-old is still fighting a legal battle with the Rams, who kept on the other two players involved in the incident – Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett both convicted of drink driving.

“To be kicked to the kerb is a really difficult pill to swallow,” said Keogh’s agent Cos Toffis. “He’s bled in that shirt, fought in that shirt and cried in that shirt. He’ll one million per cent play again. He’s the most determined character I’ve come across in my life.”

A good Championship player could possibly be in reach for a club like Ipswich.

Matthew Pennington (right) was part of a Hull squad that finished bottom of the Championship. Photo: PA Matthew Pennington (right) was part of a Hull squad that finished bottom of the Championship. Photo: PA

Tommy Smith

Following his MLS adventure with Colorado Rapids, Smith signed a short-term deal with Sunderland in late February only to see the season ended by the coronavirus.

They say you should never go back. So much about this just makes sense though.

He’s a free agent, he’s left-footed, he knows and loves the club/town and he’s still only 30.

Lincoln City reluctantly released Michael Bostwick for financial reasons. Photo: PA Lincoln City reluctantly released Michael Bostwick for financial reasons. Photo: PA

Matthew Pennington

Has just endured his second successive rock-bottom finish in the Championship.

Conor Shaughnessy is a free agent after not quite being able to break into the Leeds team. Photo: PA Conor Shaughnessy is a free agent after not quite being able to break into the Leeds team. Photo: PA

After starting 30 league games for Ipswich during their relegation campaign, he was limited to 13 league starts for Hull this season.

The nomadic 25-year-old, who has had six temporary spells away from Everton, now enters the final year of his Goodison Park contract and will be keen to find a home.

He loved his time at Portman Road and came second in the supporters’ player of the year vote come the end of that bruising season.

Ben Heneghan has been released by Sheffield United after spending the last two seasons on loan at Blackpool. Photo: PA Ben Heneghan has been released by Sheffield United after spending the last two seasons on loan at Blackpool. Photo: PA

Michael Bostwick

Lincoln City boss manager Michael Appleton has made it clear he would have kept the fans’ favourite had it not been for the financial pressures of the coronavirus crisis.

Bostwick, 32, has racked up more than 500 career appearances – the bulk of them having come in League One for Stevenage, Peterborough and the Imps. He’s as comfortable in central midfield as he is at centre-back and can chip in with his fair share of goals.

Quiet, consistent and committed are words regularly used to describe him. Turned down a move to Blackburn a few years ago due to family reasons. Staying down south is likely to appeal.

Stoke defender Harry Souttar enjoyed a solid season on loan for Fleetwood. Photo: PA Stoke defender Harry Souttar enjoyed a solid season on loan for Fleetwood. Photo: PA

Conor Shaughnessy

One of his nine appearances for Leeds came at Portman Road in that game where Bersant Celina scored the winner.

Bristol City have released Bailey Wright - but he may well end signing for Sunderland following a recent loan spell. Photo: PA Bristol City have released Bailey Wright - but he may well end signing for Sunderland following a recent loan spell. Photo: PA

The 24-year-old Irishman, who started out as a defensive midfielder at Reading, has had loan spells at Hearts, Mansfield and, most recently, Burton. He now heads into the fourth and final year of his Elland Road deal.

His older brother Joe plays for Southend, so a move to this region could appeal.

Charlie Goode was imperious for Northampton as they claimed League Two promotion via the play-offs. Photo: PA Charlie Goode was imperious for Northampton as they claimed League Two promotion via the play-offs. Photo: PA

Ben Heneghan

Went from Chester (National League), to Motherwell (SPL) and then to Sheffield United in a deal reported to be around £400k.

The 26-year-old has been released by the Blades though after making just one appearance for them in three years.

He’s spent the last two seasons on loan at Blackpool in League One, playing regularly. New Tangerines boss Neil Critchley recently signed centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta from Leyton Orient.

Charlie Raglan (centre) played a key role as Cheltenham reached the League Two play-offs. Photo: PA Charlie Raglan (centre) played a key role as Cheltenham reached the League Two play-offs. Photo: PA

Harry Souttar

He’s the giant centre-back who repeatedly headed away long balls to sarcastic cheers when Fleetwood win 1-0 at Portman Road just prior to the season being halted.

Parent club Stoke now have to decide what they want to do next with the 21-year-old Australian international, who still has two years to run on his deal at the Britannia Stadium.

If they don’t see him in their Championship team just yet, then another loan move to League One might be on the cards.

Bailey Wright

Another Australian international. This one is more experienced, having played plenty of Championship football for Preston and Bristol City.

The 27-year-old has been released by the Robins having spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

Chances are he will be signing for the Black Cats permanently.

Charlie Goode

The Northampton skipper ran away with the Supporters’ Player of the Year vote following League Two play-off glory.

Signed from Scunthorpe last summer, the 24-year-old was soon made skipper by boss Keith Curle. He played in 45 of their 50 games across all competitions.

Still has two years left on his deal, but the Cobblers might not be in a position to turn down a decent sized offer in the current financial climate.

Another defender who did well in the watertight Northampton defence was Scott Wharton. League One looks the next step for the Blackburn defender following back-to-back promotions on loan at League Two clubs (Lincoln previously).

The 22-year-old is tall, brave, left-footed and a threat at set-pieces. Still has two years to go on his deal with hometown club Rovers, so another loan looks likely.

Charlie Raglan

Was named in many pundits’ League Two team of the year after Cheltenham made the play-offs.

The 27-year-old has played League One football with both Chesterfield and Oxford United, having previously caught the eye in non-league for FC United of Manchester.

Now enters the final year of his contract at Whaddon Road.