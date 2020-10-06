E-edition Read the EADT online edition
UEFA want summer transfer window to close in October

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 June 2020

A promising season for Ipswich Town has drifted away. Picture Pagepix Ltd

A promising season for Ipswich Town has drifted away. Picture Pagepix Ltd

UEFA has recommended the summer transfer remains open until the start of October.

Following a meeting last week, European football’s governing body has recommended its member unions all close their summer windows on October 5, rather than the usual deadline at the end of August.

The Premier League and Championship seasons will end at the end of July, along with leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy, while League One and League Two were ended early with Ipswich finishing 11th.

Tentative plans are for the 2020/21 campaign to begin in September, though that is far from certain, with the transfer window extended accordingly. At this stage it remains unclear when the summer window will open.

MORE: Stars back fit and firing, young guns coming through and accepting mistakes – Ipswich Town’s reasons to be cheerful

“The deadline for player registration for the group stage of the 2020/21 UEFA club competitions has been set to 6 October 2020,” UEFA said.

“As a result, the UEFA Executive Committee called on all member associations to adopt a harmonised end date to the upcoming summer transfer window, with this date set as 5 October 2020.”

The decision on when to close transfer windows is made by individual associations.

