Town talent Drinan praised on Ayr debut

Aaron Drinan has joined Ayr United on loan until the end of the season - and impressed in his first game

Ipwich Town loanee striker Aaron Drinan was hailed for bringing 'a different dimension' to his new side Ayr United as they pulled off a shock in the Scottish Cup over the weekend.

Aaron Drinan in action for Ipswich Town U23s

Drinan is on loan at the Honest Men for the rest of the season and impressed on his debut, helping Championship side Ayr see off Premiership foes Ross County 1-0, and reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Irish striker has yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, and has spent time on loan at sides including Sutton United, Waterford and Swedish outfit GAIS.

But the 21-year-old talent certainly caught the eye of Ayr boss Mark Kerr, who said after the game: "It was good to see our first signing really contribute to the team.

Drinan signed for Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018.

"Big Aaron has been in three or four days this week and that rawness and willingness to run in behind and just take the hits for us is something we haven't had for a while.

"Shanks (Lawrence Shankland) did that for us. Hopefully Aaron will get some goals for us as well, but he's brought a different dimension to us."

The comparison to Shankland is very much a compliment - he scored 63 goals for Ayr before making the move to Dundee United, where he's banged in 25 goals so far this season.

Though Drinan has yet to make a splash at Town, he has impressed his fellow players in training.

Skipper Luke Chambers said last month: "When he starts I'm looking forward to seeing him because he has been kicking me left, right and centre and treading on my toes in training. He'd run through that wall if he had to.

"He's definitely one to look forward to seeing play and I'm looking forward to seeing him involved as soon as possible.

"I think he's done brilliantly in training and he has shown improvement almost every day. He's an exciting prospect alright."

Drinan's contract at Portman Road is set to expire in the summer of 2021.