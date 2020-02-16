AFC Sudbury take point from six-goal thriller after King's equaliser and Walker's penalty save

AFC Sudbury 3 Aveley 3

In the most difficult of conditions, Mark Morsley's AFC Sudbury side fought back after conceding two first-half goals, and having subsequently drawn level, again came from behind with a late equaliser to gain a well earned point to shock high flying Aveley on Saturday.

The Essex side are fourth in the table, having lost a meagre three matches all season and, with games in hand, look a certainty for a play-off position in April.

A crowd of 251 hardy souls turned up to brave the elements, and they were treated to an exciting encounter which saw young starlet Freddie King firing home a third goal equaliser, as well as keeper Paul Walker saving a penalty in the 90th minute.

After an encouraging start by the home side, The Millers took a two-goal lead within a minute. The first in the 16th minute saw leading scorer Alex Akrofi take advantage of poor defending to race clear and steer his shot beyond Walker.

A minute later and it was 2-0. Walker made a partial save from the lively Akrofi, only for George Sykes to bury the loose ball.

Sudbury laboured with the wind at their backs in the first half, but Billy Holland pulled a goal back in the 45th minute. Holland dived in among defenders to superbly head home a cross from the right.

Aveley soon regained the momentum after the restart with Sykes shooting inches wide, and Walker saving well from Akrofi.

Nevertheless The Yellows were looking much better against the breezy conditions, displaying more guile and authority from midfield with Callum Harrison and Ben Hunter in charge.

They were back on terms in the 52nd minute when skipper Baris Altintop produced a stunning header, from Harrison's corner.

Akrofi struck again on 65 minutes with a thunderous shot, at which point it looked as though Morsley's side would fall short.

However, King stunned the visitors in the 83rd minute with a fierce shot from the edge of the box to level, and Walker then superbly saved Firmin Ngandu's penalty to grab a desvered point.