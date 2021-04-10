Video
Suffolk's Allen beats Yusuff in career-best display
Suffolk's UFC superstar Arnold Allen turned in perhaps the best performance of his career tonight to see off fellow top prospect Sodiq Yusuff in Las Vegas.
Allen, now 17-1 (8-0 UFC) dropped Yusuff (now 11-2, 4-1 UFC) heavily in rounds one and two, with a big left hand and head kick respectively.
Though he couldn't find the finish, Trimley's Allen took the win 29-28 on the scorecards, and now moves towards a fight with the top five of the featherweight division, boasting the longest winning streak in the 145lb ranks.
Afterwards, he said: "I wanted the finish. I've had a lot of decisions in the UFC.
"Sodiq is as tough as they come, all respect to him.
"I wanted to call out a top five after this, but I think I needed a finish."
He added: "It was a bit of a mistake on my part. He came out guns blazing in the third round, but I was a little bit fatigued because I'd been trying to finish him.
"You know how it is, I was trying to get the finish and put the guy away, and I fatigued a little bit."
Former two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who was commentating on the fight, said simply: "Arnold Allen is the man."
Asked before the scrap what a win what do for him, Allen answered: "I don't want to go backwards, so I'd want to fight someone in the top ten.
"I'd like to make a big jump - I'd be 8-0 in the UFC and I'd like to fight someone in the top five.
"All of them look like good fights to me. They're all sort of striking-based in the top ten of the featherweight division. Most of the guys are more stand-up, Ortega's obviously a jiu-jitsu guy, Volknanowski's a good wrestler but he doesn't wrestle too much in his last fights.
"100% I'm at title level. The top ten are all very good, all elite guys, but I think I match up well with all of them. There's some fights in the top five that are easier than guys outside the top five.
"Styles make fights, and I think they all suit me pretty well."