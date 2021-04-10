News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Video

Suffolk's Allen beats Yusuff in career-best display

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:27 PM April 10, 2021   
Arnold Allen

Arnold Allen, right, has his hand raised after beating Sodiq Yusuff in Las Vegas tonight - Credit: UFC

Suffolk's UFC superstar Arnold Allen turned in perhaps the best performance of his career tonight to see off fellow top prospect Sodiq Yusuff in Las Vegas.

Allen, now 17-1 (8-0 UFC) dropped Yusuff (now 11-2, 4-1 UFC) heavily in rounds one and two, with a big left hand and head kick respectively.

Though he couldn't find the finish, Trimley's Allen took the win 29-28 on the scorecards, and now moves towards a fight with the top five of the featherweight division, boasting the longest winning streak in the 145lb ranks.

Afterwards, he said: "I wanted the finish. I've had a lot of decisions in the UFC.

"Sodiq is as tough as they come, all respect to him.

You may also want to watch:

"I wanted to call out a top five after this, but I think I needed a finish."

Arnold Allen

Suffolk's Arnold Allen arrives at the UFC Apex ahead of his fight with Sodiq Yusuff - Credit: UFC Europe/Twitter

He added: "It was a bit of a mistake on my part. He came out guns blazing in the third round, but I was a little bit fatigued because I'd been trying to finish him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'
  2. 2 First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Goalless again in first game of a new era at Town
  1. 4 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
  2. 5 Driver goes to court over speed camera calibration dispute
  3. 6 Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m
  4. 7 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  5. 8 Plans for 170 homes in village outside of Ipswich
  6. 9 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
  7. 10 Managing director of popular zoos steps down after 28 years

"You know how it is, I was trying to get the finish and put the guy away, and I fatigued a little bit."

Former two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who was commentating on the fight, said simply: "Arnold Allen is the man."

Asked before the scrap what a win what do for him, Allen answered: "I don't want to go backwards, so I'd want to fight someone in the top ten.

"I'd like to make a big jump - I'd be 8-0 in the UFC and I'd like to fight someone in the top five.

Suffolk's Arnold Allen is one of the best young fighters in the world. Picture: PA SPORT

Arnold Allen is now 8-0 in the UFC - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

"All of them look like good fights to me. They're all sort of striking-based in the top ten of the featherweight division. Most of the guys are more stand-up, Ortega's obviously a jiu-jitsu guy, Volknanowski's a good wrestler but he doesn't wrestle too much in his last fights.

"100% I'm at title level. The top ten are all very good, all elite guys, but I think I match up well with all of them. There's some fights in the top five that are easier than guys outside the top five.

"Styles make fights, and I think they all suit me pretty well."


MMA
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two men have been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught speeding at more than

Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former chairman David Sheepshanks has had his say on the Ipswich Town takeover

Football

Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players.

Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Berke Bakay, one of Ipswich Town's new owners, alongside Didier Drogba. Photo: @BerkeBakay, Twitter

Football

Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus