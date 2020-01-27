E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent Millwall move

PUBLISHED: 10:09 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 27 January 2020

Bartosz Bialkowski is joining Millwall in a permanent deal. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town have agreed a fee with Millwall for the permanent departure of goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, we understand.

The Pole, a three-time Ipswich player-of-the-year, moved to the Championship club in the summer and has become a key figure at The Den, firstly under Neil Harris and subsequently under the management of Gary Rowett.

Millwall were close to signing the Poland international in the summer for a fee of £900,000 but that deal broke down after the Lions expressed concerns regarding an historic knee injury which had shown up in the 32-year-old's medical.

But a permanent deal has now been agreed, with the fee understood to be a similar deal to the one originally discussed in the summer, with a significant proportion coming as an up-front fee and the rest related to appearance milestones.

Personal terms have already been agreed, with Bialkowski regular stating a desire to make the move permanent, with official confirmation expected soon.

MORE: Exit Interview: Bialkowski's final Ipswich season ended in disaster... but the Town icon's legacy was written well before then

His departure from Portman Road ends a five-and-a-half year association with the Blues, after he initially joined on a free transfer in the summer of 2014.

He won player-of-the-year awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018, with that continued run of good form ultimately earning him a dream Poland call-up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Bialkowski signed a new contract with the Blues when he returned but, under the management of Paul Hurst his form dipped and he lost his place in the side. While he was able to regain it under Paul Lambert, he wasn't able to help the Blues avoid relegation from the Championship last season.

Lambert revamped his goalkeeping unit in the summer, with Bialkowski and Dean Gerken departing, with Tomas Holy and Will Norris arriving in their place.

The Town boss has spoken of a need to sell players in order to add to his promotion-chasing squad during the January transfer window, with the sale of Bialkowski potentially allowing the Town boss to make new additions before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent Millwall move

