'You will always have a place in my heart' - Bart's farewell message to Town fans

PUBLISHED: 08:46 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 31 July 2019

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

Archant

Keeper Bartosz Bialkowski has shared a heartfelt message with Ipswich Town fans after he finally left the club for Millwall on loan yesterday.

Bialkowski, a firm fan favourite at Portman Road in his five years at the club, departed for The Den on a season-long loan, following a drawn-out transfer drama over the summer.

But he made sure to thank Blues fans in a message he shared on social media.

MORE: Bialkowski completes loan switch to Millwall

He wrote: "The time has come for me to be leaving Ipswich, but I want to thank the fans for all the love and support you have given me and my family over the last five years.

"I have an amazing relationship with you all which has made my time here so special and you will always have a place in my heart.

"Hearing you sing my name from the stands made me so proud and it was an honour to be named your player of the year three times in a row. I have made memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"Nobody is happy with how last season went and it hurt me a lot to get relegated, but I'm sure the club will bounce back to where we belong.

"Once a blue, always the blue."

MORE: 'I didn't want to go, but I was put in a difficult situation' - Luke Chambers on the day he nearly left Town and why a cloud has been lifted

Town added Wolves keeper Will Norris on a season-long loan shortly after Bialkowski's move was confirmed yesterday, and he'll battle Tomas Holy for the number one spot between the sticks this season.

