'I don't think they're gonna call me back and play me... I'd like to stay' - Bialkowski on his Millwall loan

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski does not expect to return to Portman Road to play for Ipswich Town this season.

The Pole is currently on loan at Millwall and has become a mainstay of the Lions' side, firstly under Neil Harris and then Gary Rowett, after a permanent switch to the Den broke down in July due to concerns regarding an historic knee injury.

In his place Tomas Holy and Will Norris have battled for the starting goalkeeper squad under Paul Lambert but, with Norris's loan from Wolves including a break clause in January, the Scot has admitted to fears he could be recalled.

Whether than happens or not, Bialkowski doesn't expect his own temporary switch to be ended early to enable a return to Ipswich and stressed how much he is enjoying his time at Millwall.

"I don't think they are gonna call me back and play me," the Bialkowski told the South London Press. "We need to wait and see what happens.

"I came here for a year and whatever happens, happens. I'd like to stay here. I'm really enjoying my life here - the work with LT (Lee Turner) the goalie coach as well.

"As a footballer when you go into a new place you're doing everything you can to blend into the group and make the club better. That was it.

"The lads are fantastic and the atmosphere is very good, especially at home. The fans can be our 12th player.

"On the one hand it doesn't bother me [that his long-term situation is not clear] but in the other it's my future. I'm 32, I've got a wife and kids - I've got to look after them as well.

"If you get a chance you've got to secure that future. I'm playing, I'm playing well and hopefully the two clubs can do something about it."

Lambert has been asked about the possibility of selling Bialkowski in January, either to Millwall or elsewhere, but the Town boss admitted it's not something he's thought too much about at this stage.