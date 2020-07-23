Former Blue Bialkowski wins Championship Golden Glove award... and another player-of-the-year gong could follow

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has won the Championship Golden Glove award in his first season as a Millwall player.

The Pole, who departed Portman Road for Millwall on loan last August before making the switch permanent in January, wins the award after keeping 16 clean sheets during his debut campaign at The Den.

He was tied at the top of the standings with Brentford’s Davis Raya but, having played fewer minutes than the Spaniard, he claims the award.

Bialkowski featured in all 46 of Millwall’s league games during the campaign but started the opening match of the season on the bench, before replacing injury victim Frank Fielding after 43 minutes.

The 33-year-old managed 13 clean sheets while an Ipswich player in 2017/18, 11 the previous season and a combined 17 during his first two campaigns in Suffolk. He didn’t keep any clean sheets during his final year as the Blues tumbled out of the Championship.

He’s become an instant fan favourite at the Championship club and has a real chance of winning the player-of-the-year award.

He won three straight during his time as an Ipswich player, picking up the award in 2016, 2017 and 2018.