Fantastic turn-out at Higham point-to-point... full report

Postbridge and William Humphrey, winners of the Novice Riders Race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP © Graham Bishop 2019

With the exceptional weather, all roads led to Higham racecourse for this popular Essex and Suffolk Hunt fixture and the normal parking area was soon at capacity whilst the designated overflow fields were experiencing similar volumes, writes Mike Ashby

Steeles Terrace and Richard Collinson, winners of the Mixed Open. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP Steeles Terrace and Richard Collinson, winners of the Mixed Open. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

The Easter crowd descended upon this rural area, on the Essex/Suffolk border, in what must be one of the highest attendances the course has experienced.

The equine numbers were never expected to be of a high level and course officials deserve tremendous praise for producing safe, racing conditions.

The biggest field of the day came in the opening Hunt race and of the five runners facing the starter, The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case never gave their rivals another thought as they enjoyed a pillar-to-post victory by twenty lengths. Charlie took over the ride from the owner's daughter Henrietta who is still recovering from injury and had the advantage of knowing the horse, as he rides out for trainer Alan Hill everyday, during his gap year.

Andrew Pennock's stable has an outstanding, winning record at Higham and they recorded, with jockey Richard Collinson, three more winners.

The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case (right) on their way to victory in the Hunt Race. Photos :GRAHAM BISHOP The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case (right) on their way to victory in the Hunt Race. Photos :GRAHAM BISHOP

Collinson has announced his impending retirement from race-riding but was seen to good effect on both Steeles Terrace and Un Huit Huit whilst the other “winner” came with Bullsempire in a walkover in the Restricted race. Steeles Terrace won the Mixed Open when sweeping by Kriss William, three fences out, to comfortably land the top monetary prize. Un Huit Huit won the Open Maiden in a match beating Heath King by five lengths.

In another two runner affair, Postbridge overturned the Pennock representative Chosen Rose, in the Novice Rider's race, to give William Humphrey his fifth career success.

The final 2 ½ mile Conditions race had always been the target for Argot, according to his trainer. Rory Bevin had the ride on the 8-y-o and they finished alone to conclude a very hectic day.

The other attractions included pony racing, a side-saddle dash and a very popular companion dog show. These coupled with, for many, a busy Easter social occasion, all taking place in absolutely glorious weather.

Results for the Essex & Suffolk Hunt meeting held at Higham.

The official going was good to firm.

Hunt Members and Subscribers for Veteran and Novice riders

1st The Gunner Brady Charlie Case 3/1 2nd Torran Na Dtonn Luke Scott 7/4

3rd Abbey Lane Alex Chadwick 4/5f

Time 5-57 Dists: 20L 15L 5 ran

Restricted

1st Bullsempire Richard Collinson Walked over

Mixed Open

1st Steeles Terrace Richard Collinson 10/11f

2nd Kriss William Rosie Turner 5/4 3rd Local Show William Humphrey 7/4

Time 5-59 Dists: 3 ½L 6L 3 ran

PPORA Novice Riders Conditions

1st Postbridge William Humphrey 7/4 2nd Chosen Rose Luke Scott 2/5f

Time 5-59 Dists: Distance 2 ran

Open Maiden

1st Un Huit Huit Richard Collinson 1/2f 2nd Heath King Alex Chadwick 5/4

Time 6-20 Dists: 5L 2 ran

Conditions Race 2 miles 4 furlongs

1st Argot Rory Bevin 4/6f

Time 5-25 Finished alone 4 ran