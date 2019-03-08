Partly Cloudy

'I was fuming at them' - Bildeston boss was unhappy with players during Junior Cup final win

PUBLISHED: 14:17 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 15 May 2019

Bildeston Rangers celebrate after winning the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road. Photograph: PAUL VOLLER

Bildeston Rangers celebrate after winning the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road. Photograph: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Retiring Bildeston Rangers manager David Lorimer Senior said he was 'fuming' at his players in the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup Final, writes Nick Garnham.

Substitute Tommy Newbigging sidefoots home his second and his side’s fourth goal in the final as Bacton United 89 skipper James Hitter tries to block his shot. Photograph: PAUL VOLLERSubstitute Tommy Newbigging sidefoots home his second and his side’s fourth goal in the final as Bacton United 89 skipper James Hitter tries to block his shot. Photograph: PAUL VOLLER

Bildeston beat fellow Touchline SIL Division One side Bacton United 89 4-2 thanks to two late Tommy Newbigging goals in Tuesday's final at Portman Road.

Dale Munson put Bildeston ahead after 11 minutes, but James Smith equalised just after the half-hour mark. Daryl Alexander restored Bildeston's advantage six minutes after the interval only for Sean Caley to level it up in the 66th minute.

Newbigging, who was a 62nd minute substitute, supplied two good finishes to score after 86th minutes and four minutes into time added on to settle an end-to-end final.

David Lorimer Senior, who will hand over to son David Lorimer Junior to lead the side in the Senior Division next season, said it was a 'fantatstic' end to his managerial reign.

However, he felt Bildeston had passed up opportunities to establish an unassailable lead in the opening quarter of the match.

"To tell you the truth I was fuming at them because in the first 25 minutes we should have had four goals, but we missed chances in the six yard-box.

"We then let it become a scrap, but we knew it was going to be a hard game as we know how good Bacton are and how organised they are, but I think we made the right substitutions at the right time.

"We brought on fresh legs and energy up front and that got us the other two goals," he said.

Disappointed Bacton United 89 boss Ryan Owens felt his side paid the price for poor starts to both halves.

"I was not happy with our defending for their third goal - some people in the crowd thought it was offside - but their fourth goal was my fault as I had thrown players forward as we were chasing the game.

"It is frustrating and disappointing, but that's football for you. We won this competition two years ago after extra time, but have fallen short tonight.

"We will have to try to come back next year and win it again."

