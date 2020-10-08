Matchday Live: Blues look to get back to winning ways in the league at Bloomfield Road

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in action against Blackpool this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After winning three successive games at the start of the League One season, not conceding in any, the Blues drew 1-1 at Milton Keynes Dons a week ago.

It ended Ipswich’s 100 per cent record but the point could ultimately prove a positive one.

Manager Paul Lambert will be hoping for better this afternoon, though, when he goes head-to-head with a Blackpool team including former loanee Luke Garbutt.

The Seasiders have only won one of their league games so far this season but have put in some decent displays, meaning this afternoon’s game is a tricky one for Town.

You can follow the match live with us here.