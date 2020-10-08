E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: Blues look to get back to winning ways in the league at Bloomfield Road

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2020

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town are in action against Blackpool this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

After winning three successive games at the start of the League One season, not conceding in any, the Blues drew 1-1 at Milton Keynes Dons a week ago.

It ended Ipswich’s 100 per cent record but the point could ultimately prove a positive one.

Manager Paul Lambert will be hoping for better this afternoon, though, when he goes head-to-head with a Blackpool team including former loanee Luke Garbutt.

The Seasiders have only won one of their league games so far this season but have put in some decent displays, meaning this afternoon’s game is a tricky one for Town.

You can follow the match live with us here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Suffolk’s community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

East Anglian Book Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards is revealed today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘This isn’t the end’ - what next for BBC Radio Suffolk’s Foz?

Stephen Foster is leaving BBC Radio Suffolk next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don’t miss this big foodie event at Trinity Park

Inside the farmers market at Trinity Park Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association