Matchday Live: Ipswich look for back-to-back wins as they travel to face young Bolton side

Ipswich Town take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

It's been a dramatic week for Ipswich, with late goals securing a point at Peterborough and then all three against Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

There have been three signings, too, with Kane Vincent-Young, Will Keane and Anthony Georgiou all arriving at Portman Road.

Next up is a trip to Bolton where Ipswich will take on a side in real difficulty, with the Trotters playing a side made up largely of youth team players.

You can follow the game right here with live updates throughout the day,

Kick-off is at 3pm.