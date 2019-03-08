Live
Matchday Live: Ipswich look for back-to-back wins as they travel to face young Bolton side
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 August 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.
It's been a dramatic week for Ipswich, with late goals securing a point at Peterborough and then all three against Wimbledon on Tuesday night.
There have been three signings, too, with Kane Vincent-Young, Will Keane and Anthony Georgiou all arriving at Portman Road.
Next up is a trip to Bolton where Ipswich will take on a side in real difficulty, with the Trotters playing a side made up largely of youth team players.
You can follow the game right here with live updates throughout the day,
Kick-off is at 3pm.