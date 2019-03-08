Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-0 victory over Bolton

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring Ipswich's second at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town beat a young Bolton Wanderers side 5-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Town fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Town fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

There's not an awful lot to say about the Ipswich Town's goalkeeper's performance, in all honesty. He had little to do but deal with high balls and back passes that came his way as the young hosts failed to register a shot on target. If you want to be ultra-critical, there were a couple of moments he could have come to collect through-balls but didn't. 6

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is all smiles at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is all smiles at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young

An impressive first appearance in an Ipswich Town shirt. He got forward well during the opening period, getting beyond Gwion Edwards to test the Bolton defence. Came to rescue ahead of Brown-Sterling following Kenlock's slip, before his attacking influence lessened in the second period. A good start. 7

Luke Chambers

The Ipswich Town central defenders were comfortable throughout. Chambers had the better of the physical battle and was in control on the ground as well against teenage opponents. Reached a Judge corner for a header which forced a good save from Matthews. Will have much greater tests. 6

James Norwood scores Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood scores Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

James Wilson

Like Chambers, was comfortable throughout. Has a good positional sense and has proved himself to be a dependable performer in the centre of defence. His hooked ball into the box helped create Jackson's first. 6

Myles Kenlock

A solid performance, both defensively and going forward as he backed Alan Judge up on the left. Slipped and allowed King-Harmes through to cross but was lucky to see Vincent-Young there to clear up. 6

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Cole Skuse

Another good performance from the experienced midfielder. He knocked the ball onto Brockbank's arm for penalty and played the pass to free Norwood and ultimately supply Town's second goal, as Edwards drove home. Was replaced just after the hour mark having comfortably won the midfield battle. 7

Flynn Downes

Like Skuse, the central midfielder was calm and in control throughout this game. Was able to make space for himself on the ball and was quick to snaffle up possession when it came lose. A mature display. 7

Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich's second at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich's second at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Gwion Edwards

A good display from the Welshman, which was rewarded with a goal. Was a threat on the ball against inexperienced left-back Joe White but did much of his best work infield as he came inside to link up with his strikers. Finished well from the edge of the box as he gobbled up the rebound from a saved James Norwood shot. 7

Alan Judge

Started on the left flank again and, while he did go wandering infield on occasions, stuck to his position a little more rigidly. Fired a a free-kick over, scuffed a shot wide and then took a superb touch to move in from the left but dragged his effort off target. Brilliant pass from deep from Norwood's second goal. More of that, please. 7

Kayden Jackson & Gwion Edwards celebrate combining to score Ipswich's third goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson & Gwion Edwards celebrate combining to score Ipswich's third goal at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

The forward, who scored a dramatic late winner on Tuesday, had two efforts saved by Matthews either side of half-time before having the simplest of finishes for his first of the afternoon. His second was more emphatic, profiting from good work from Norwood to lash into the bottom corner. His pace will always be a threat and that was the case again today as he continued his excellent start to the season. 7

James Norwood

It's hard to know how the Ipswich striker will feel after this game, in which he was involved in all five goals. He'll be happy with the two he netted but you sense he'll be just as frustrated that a string of other chances went begging. It must be said he did well to get into good positions but couldn't find finishes. Made no mistake as he lashed home the first from the spot, making amends for his miss at Peterborough a week ago. Fired home his second from a pinpoint Judge pass. Knockdown headers played a part in both of Jackson's goals. 8

Kayden Jackson scoring Ipswich's third at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson scoring Ipswich's third at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Emyr Huws (for Skuse, 63)

A good half-an-hour in the legs for the Welshman who looked keen to make an impact on this game following his introduction. Had a driven shot pushed away by Matthews. 6

Anthony Georgiou (for Edwards, 72)

The Tottenham loanee made his second substitute appearance since joining the club earlier in the week and had a few decent moments, without quite having the same impact he managed against Wimbledon on Tuesday. 6

James Norwood is again denied at Bolton during the first half Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood is again denied at Bolton during the first half Picture Pagepix Ltd

Danny Rowe (for Norwood, 77)

On for the final few minutes when the game was completely out of sight and had a couple of bright moments. 6