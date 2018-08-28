Bury looking for another win at Dings Crusaders

Connor OReilly, pictured playing in the centenary Army v Navy rugby match at Twickenham. O'Reilly played for the Army again yesterday, but was hoping to be fit to play for Bury St Edmunds today. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Bury St Edmunds, fresh from running in eight tries during last weekend’s rip-roaring 57-7 home win over Old Redcliffians, will be gunning for a repeat performance away at Bristol-based Dings Crusaders today (kick-off 2.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head coach Nick Wakley was understandably delighted with his side’s display last Saturday, a result which cemented their position in sixth spot in National League Two South – they are a distant 22 points behind fifth slot, so sixth is probably their realistic target (it would also equal their highest every league finish, from the 2015-16 season).

“Last weekend was probably our most complete performance to date,” explained Wakley.

“Our tackle count for the game was 80, which showed how dominant we were in possession. We were bang on it.

“We snuffed out everything in defence, and gave them no breathing space. It was just unfortunate that we gifted them their seven points, for over-throwing one of our line-outs from five yards out.

“But all-in-all it was very pleasing, after the previous two defeats against two of the top sides (Rams and Tonbridge Juddians). We got back on track, and our pack worked hard to give us a platform to attack.

“In defence of Redcliffians, they probably thought that the match was not going to take place, because there had been a lot of snow in the Bristol area, so mentally they might have been off it, while our attitude throughout was spot on.

“We showed a killer touch in the second half, which is what we had spoken about at half-time,” added Wakley.

Looking ahead to today’s away test, Wakley said: “Dings are similar to Old Redcliffians, but with a bit more experience.

“We will be playing on their 4G track, but we have been training on our 3G surface at the club to be fully prepared.

“Our captain, Ollie Watson, is getting closer to a return (after injury). He’s back in training, but will not be available this weekend. Centre Connor O’Reilly is playing for the Army today (Friday), but hopefully he will be OK.”

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Cooper, Bixby, Scholes, Grey, Walker, Browne. Harvey, Richie, Bodkin, Leng, O’Reilly, Johnson, Kohler. Replacements: Uru, Graham, Hill, Limlei, Wiltshire.