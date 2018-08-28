Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Bury looking for another win at Dings Crusaders

PUBLISHED: 08:37 09 February 2019

Connor OReilly, pictured playing in the centenary Army v Navy rugby match at Twickenham. O'Reilly played for the Army again yesterday, but was hoping to be fit to play for Bury St Edmunds today. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Connor OReilly, pictured playing in the centenary Army v Navy rugby match at Twickenham. O'Reilly played for the Army again yesterday, but was hoping to be fit to play for Bury St Edmunds today. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Bury St Edmunds, fresh from running in eight tries during last weekend’s rip-roaring 57-7 home win over Old Redcliffians, will be gunning for a repeat performance away at Bristol-based Dings Crusaders today (kick-off 2.30pm).

Head coach Nick Wakley was understandably delighted with his side’s display last Saturday, a result which cemented their position in sixth spot in National League Two South – they are a distant 22 points behind fifth slot, so sixth is probably their realistic target (it would also equal their highest every league finish, from the 2015-16 season).

“Last weekend was probably our most complete performance to date,” explained Wakley.

“Our tackle count for the game was 80, which showed how dominant we were in possession. We were bang on it.

“We snuffed out everything in defence, and gave them no breathing space. It was just unfortunate that we gifted them their seven points, for over-throwing one of our line-outs from five yards out.

“But all-in-all it was very pleasing, after the previous two defeats against two of the top sides (Rams and Tonbridge Juddians). We got back on track, and our pack worked hard to give us a platform to attack.

“In defence of Redcliffians, they probably thought that the match was not going to take place, because there had been a lot of snow in the Bristol area, so mentally they might have been off it, while our attitude throughout was spot on.

“We showed a killer touch in the second half, which is what we had spoken about at half-time,” added Wakley.

Looking ahead to today’s away test, Wakley said: “Dings are similar to Old Redcliffians, but with a bit more experience.

“We will be playing on their 4G track, but we have been training on our 3G surface at the club to be fully prepared.

“Our captain, Ollie Watson, is getting closer to a return (after injury). He’s back in training, but will not be available this weekend. Centre Connor O’Reilly is playing for the Army today (Friday), but hopefully he will be OK.”

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Cooper, Bixby, Scholes, Grey, Walker, Browne. Harvey, Richie, Bodkin, Leng, O’Reilly, Johnson, Kohler. Replacements: Uru, Graham, Hill, Limlei, Wiltshire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Most Read

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Homeowners hit back against claims their estate has been a ‘disaster’

William Taylor, Abbie Woodhouse and their daughter Alice at their home in the Persimmon Grange development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Bury looking for another win at Dings Crusaders

Connor OReilly, pictured playing in the centenary Army v Navy rugby match at Twickenham. O'Reilly played for the Army again yesterday, but was hoping to be fit to play for Bury St Edmunds today. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Italian Job – the film that “Blew the Bloody Doors Off” the heist film genre

Michael Caine and Noël Coward in The Italian Job (1969). Photo: Paramount Pictures Corporation/IMDB

Needham Market boosted by new signing Russell Short

Russell Short, in action for Bury Town a few years ago, has signed for Needham Market. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists