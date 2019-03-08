'Maldon & Tiptree are the benchmark' - admits high-flying Bury boss Chenery

Joe White (No. 5) opens the scoring for Bury Town during last Satuerday's 3-1 home win over Romford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Bury Town are four points clear at the top of the Isthmian League North, following their seventh win from 10 starts via Saturday's 3-1 home success over bottom club Romford.

Joe White is congratulated by team-mate Ryan Jolland after putting Bury Town 1-0 up during Saturday's 3-1 win over Romford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Joe White is congratulated by team-mate Ryan Jolland after putting Bury Town 1-0 up during Saturday's 3-1 win over Romford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

An encouraging crowd of 354 watched this latest Ram Meadow triumph, but despite his side's big haul of 23 points from a possible 30, Blues boss Ben Chenery concedes that red-hot Maldon & Tiptree are the 'benchmark' team this term.

The Jammers have so far only played six league fixtures, winning all six, while in total Wayne Brown's men have won 17 of their 18 matches in all competitions, including making fine progress in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Maldon have an historic FA Cup first round proper trip to Leyton Orient scheduled for Sunday, November 10, while last weekend they defeated Cray Wanderers in the FA Trophy.

Bury, meanwhile, are quietly going about their business in the league.

"We are looking at the top five, that's our aim, to cement a place," explained manager Chenery.

"Other teams have not really kicked on yet, but they will do later in the season.

"It is always likely that we will have a difficult period of the season, especially if we get a few injuries, so it's good to get some points on the board early on.

"It's great to be top of the league, after 10 games, and it's a credit to the whole squad.

"Obviously Maldon & Tiptree have (four) games in hand, and they are the benchmark in this division. They are the team to beat. They have won virtually every game this season, but perhaps they might get caught up with the all extra fixtures they will have to play, especially all of those Tuesday nights.

"We wanted to start this season well, and start fast, having had to play catch-up last season with the top five teams being so relentless.

"For us, the important thing is to keep clear of that sixth position (just outside the play-offs). We are looking to cement a top-five place, that's our main goal," added Chenery, whose Bury side finished sixth last season.

With regards Saturday's win over Romford, Chenery said: "We got off to a great start. It was top v bottom, and we knew if we were switched on, then we should be good enough to win the game.

"We had worked on being relentless for the first 45 minutes, and we were very imposing. The only criticism is that we should have been four or five up."