Player reports: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 loss at Cambridge

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 at Cambridge United this afternoon. Andy Warren assesses the Town players’ performances.

David Cornell

This represented a real chance for the Welshman to impress, as he played the majority of the contest, and it’s clear he is a vocal presence behind the backline. He played a couple of decent short balls out and claimed one cross well but otherwise didn’t have an awful lot to do in the first half, as his defenders dealt with corners into the box rather than him. Could do little about Paul Digby’s opener as he was left exposed before being replaced for the last 17 minutes.

Janoi Donacien

Good block on Luke Hannant’s shot before denying his man again with another excellent tackle as the Cambridge winger looked to jink past him. He then stopped Harvey Knibbs with an excellent piece of defending, before winning a corner at the other end. Came off at the break with a knock.

James Wilson

Good to see the Welshman back in the side for his first minutes of pre-season, as he lined up alongside Luke Woolfenden. Some decent moments as he showed plenty of calm touches to move the ball away from danger, while his distribution saw him play a few long balls forward which didn’t find its target. Moved to right-back in the second half following Donacien’s exit and held his own there, making a good clearance off the line to deny Joe Ironside in the final minute. Luke Woolfenden

Back in the side after missing the West Ham game and set about proving his worth following Lambert’s suggestion he needed to ‘get going’. As usual he was calm and relaxed, misplacing one ball out from the back but otherwise dealing with what was thrown at him.

Tommy Smith

A big opportunity for the teenager as he came into the side in the absence of both Stephen Ward and Myles Kenlock, with the youngster giving a decent account of himself. He did give the ball away on a few occasions though and was beaten all-ends-up for the only goal of the game. A good learning experience.

Brett McGavin

A decent hour of football for the calm and collected youngster, who was neat and tidy in possession, moved the ball well and was always available for his centre-backs.

Emyr Huws

One of Ipswich’s better performers in this game as he put himself about throughout, looked to get up and down when he could and tried to win the ball back when he needed to. He had one shot blocked and a few more good touches on the edge of the box without being able to force an opening.

Jon Nolan

The former Shrewsbury man saw plenty of the ball in this game but largely inside his own half or just inside Cambridge territory. He was dropping in when Ipswich looked to play from the back, giving defenders option to pass, and looked to get his side moving from there. Had a few decent moments in the final third before coming off, without being able to create anything of note.

Alan Judge

A busy afternoon for the Irishman who surely covered every blade of grass in search of the ball. Popped up in a variety is positions and was looking for opportunities to shoot. He didn’t catch a first-half volley cleanly enough before trying an audacious effort from half-way in the second period, which dropped wide. Had one more chance late on as he stung the palms of the home goalkeeper without overly testing him.

Jack Lankester

Quiet early as Town struggled to get the ball wide but came inside in search of possession as the first half went on, with a couple of decent moments on the ball deep, before supplying the corner which James Norwood headed against the post at the start of the second period. Came into this game and showed promise.

Oli Hawkins

During what was his first Ipswich appearance, the striker won an early header and looked to have hurt himself on landing but was fit to carry on, with his first real involvement seeing him head two corners away inside his own box. Showed really good touch to pluck a ball out of the air to spread it wide, which he did on a couple of occasions, but otherwise had little sight of goal before coming off as planned at the break. A decent enough start without any fireworks.

Corrie Ndaba (for Donacien, 46)

On at the break and had a good 45 minutes characterised by decent movement, calmness in possession and an excellent tackle to take the ball off of Andrew Dallas inside the box. He’s done his cause no harm this summer but still has work to do.

James Norwood (for Hawkins, 46)

On at the break and into the thick of the action early as he looked to close down the Cambridge keeper and then winning a corner, before heading Lankester’s corner onto the post with a really good effort. Had a few moments where he looked frustrated with himself but it was good to see him back on the field after so long out.

Armando Dobra (for McGavin, 64)

Having featured for the Under 23s against Norwich on Friday night, he got the best part of half an hour here. Saw a fair amount of the ball and had one jinking run through, following which he didn’t find Norwood early enough. His striker wasn’t happy.

Idris El Mizouni (for Nolan, 64)

Another who played in the training ground Under 23 game, who would have been pleased to have played against his former team-mates following a successful loan at Cambridge last season. Took up some decent positions and lashed a shot over the bar.

Ben Folami (for Lankester, 73)

Another few minutes of first-team football for the Aussie, who will be hoping to force his way into the picture as the season goes on.

Tomas Holy (for Cornell, 73)

On for the final few minutes of this game and made one good stop to deny Tom Dickens and also dealt with two dangerous crosses well.