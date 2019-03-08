Sunshine and Showers

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Oldham

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 April 2019

Sammie Szmodics in a battle with Mohamed Maouche during the U's 2-0 defeat to Oldham.. Szmodics was Carl Marston's U's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Sammie Szmodics in a battle with Mohamed Maouche during the U's 2-0 defeat to Oldham.. Szmodics was Carl Marston's U's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his Player Ratings out of 10 following yesterday’s disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Oldham Athletic, which saw the U’s drop a place to eighth and be two points adrift of the play-off zone.

Dillon Barnes 5

Big error led to second goal

Ryan Jackson 6

Not as threatening as usual

Luke Prosser 7

Pick of the U’s defence

Frankie Kent 5

Over-hit back pass proved costly

Kane Vincent-Young 6

A few bright moments in attack

Tom Lapslie 6

Got into several scoring positions

Ben Stevenson 5

Passing let him down

- The players were ‘nervous’ – John McGreal

Courtney Senior 5

Too many tricks didn’t come off

Sammie Szmodics 7

U’s best player, a main threat

Abo Eisa 5

Replaced at half-time

Luke Norris 6

Half-chances but still no goal

ALSO:

Frank Nouble (46th min sub) 7

CARL’S U’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after 'freak' hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left 'embarrassed' by cafe's comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

WEATHER: Grey, misty and possibly thundery start to the day for Suffolk

Weatherquest say it could be a misty and thundery start to the day for Suffolk and Essex. Picture: MARK HUNTER

Carl Marston's Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Oldham

Sammie Szmodics in a battle with Mohamed Maouche during the U's 2-0 defeat to Oldham.. Szmodics was Carl Marston's U's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"This hasn't been a good week for the Army"

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Meet the warriors who could represent the UK

Alder Carr farm hosted trials for the UK squad of combat viking fighting over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retro gamers have super smashing time on the Cornhill

Liam, Miles and Chris from Bring Back Retro Gaming organised a popular event on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY
