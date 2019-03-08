Video
Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Oldham
PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 April 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his Player Ratings out of 10 following yesterday’s disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Oldham Athletic, which saw the U’s drop a place to eighth and be two points adrift of the play-off zone.
Dillon Barnes 5
Big error led to second goal
Ryan Jackson 6
Not as threatening as usual
Luke Prosser 7
Pick of the U’s defence
Frankie Kent 5
Over-hit back pass proved costly
Kane Vincent-Young 6
A few bright moments in attack
Tom Lapslie 6
Got into several scoring positions
Ben Stevenson 5
Passing let him down
- The players were ‘nervous’ – John McGreal
Courtney Senior 5
Too many tricks didn’t come off
Sammie Szmodics 7
U’s best player, a main threat
Abo Eisa 5
Replaced at half-time
Luke Norris 6
Half-chances but still no goal
ALSO:
Frank Nouble (46th min sub) 7
CARL’S U’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics