Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Oldham

Sammie Szmodics in a battle with Mohamed Maouche during the U's 2-0 defeat to Oldham.. Szmodics was Carl Marston's U's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his Player Ratings out of 10 following yesterday’s disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Oldham Athletic, which saw the U’s drop a place to eighth and be two points adrift of the play-off zone.

Post match video of #colu 2-0 home defeat to Oldham. My performance was as disappointing as the U's! Must do better pic.twitter.com/9UZUO8PMTL — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) April 6, 2019

Dillon Barnes 5

Big error led to second goal

Ryan Jackson 6

Not as threatening as usual

Luke Prosser 7

Pick of the U’s defence

Frankie Kent 5

Over-hit back pass proved costly

Kane Vincent-Young 6

A few bright moments in attack

Tom Lapslie 6

Got into several scoring positions

Ben Stevenson 5

Passing let him down

Courtney Senior 5

Too many tricks didn’t come off

Sammie Szmodics 7

U’s best player, a main threat

Abo Eisa 5

Replaced at half-time

Luke Norris 6

Half-chances but still no goal

ALSO:

Frank Nouble (46th min sub) 7

CARL’S U’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics