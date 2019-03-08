U’s suffer huge blow as Pell is out for the season

Harry Pell pulls up having injured his hamstring, during a battle for the ball with Cheltenham's Chris Clements. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United have suffered a big blow to their play-off hopes, when it was confirmed that star midfielder Harry Pell would miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Pell has been a key player for the U’s, since his move from Cheltenham last summer, and his recent absence has coincided with the Essex club’s recent poor run of just one win in seven games.

Pell has missed all of those last seven fixtures – his last outing was in the 3-0 home win over his old club Cheltenham on February 9, seven weeks ago.

“Pele (Pell) is out for the season after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury,” confirmed manager John McGreal this lunchtime, following the morning training session at Florence Park, Tiptree.

“There’s a chance he could get back for the last game at Lincoln, but he would have been out for three months by then.

“It’s a huge blow, especially at this time of the year to lose a player like him.”

The U’s are away at Cambridge United in an East Anglian derby on Saturday.