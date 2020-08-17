Matchday Live: Ipswich Town return to action in pre-season double-header at Colchester
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2020
Archant
After a five-month absence, Ipswich Town are back in action this evening as they take on Colchester United in a pre-season double-header.
A game against Colchester a stone’s throw from the A12 is a familiar prospect for the Blues, but this game, or games, will be a little different to the usual pre-season fare.
The two sides will play two separate 75-minute games, at 6pm and then 8pm, giving Paul Lambert the opportunity to get a two-and-a-half hour look at where his squad is at.
It’s likely the Scot will field two separate teams, with a few subs straddling both, as he assesses just where his players are at given they had four months off and have just a few weeks of socially distanced training in their legs.
Also on Town’s agenda is Saturday’s visit to Tottenham and a home clash with West Ham next Tuesday.
