E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: Ipswich Town return to action in pre-season double-header at Colchester

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2020

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Colchester United this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Colchester United this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

After a five-month absence, Ipswich Town are back in action this evening as they take on Colchester United in a pre-season double-header.

A game against Colchester a stone’s throw from the A12 is a familiar prospect for the Blues, but this game, or games, will be a little different to the usual pre-season fare.

The two sides will play two separate 75-minute games, at 6pm and then 8pm, giving Paul Lambert the opportunity to get a two-and-a-half hour look at where his squad is at.

It’s likely the Scot will field two separate teams, with a few subs straddling both, as he assesses just where his players are at given they had four months off and have just a few weeks of socially distanced training in their legs.

Also on Town’s agenda is Saturday’s visit to Tottenham and a home clash with West Ham next Tuesday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk ‘third best place in UK’ to find archaeological treasures, survey shows

The silver ring, which dates back to 200-300AD, was discovered by metal detectorist Kevin Cracknell in a field near Cretingham in 2017 PIcture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Matchday Live: Ipswich Town return to action in pre-season double-header at Colchester

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Colchester United this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Healthy sleeping patterns, uniform sorted – are your children ready for return to school next month?

Suffolk families are being urged to make sure their children are ready for the return to school next month. Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Babergh pledges 158 new social homes in three years – here’s where

CGI image of what the new Chilton Place development in Sudbury will look like. Picture: ANDERSON GROUP

Police appeal to help trace 61-year-old missing for three days

John Daly has gone missing form his Newmarket home prompting a police appeal. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY