Colchester United 0-5 Ipswich Town: 'Norwood's on fire' sing the Town fans as striker hit treble in big win

James Norwood scores from the spot to give Town the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

James Norwood fired a hat-trick and Kayden Jackson added a brace as Ipswich Town blew the cobwebs out with an impressive 5-0 victory at Colchester this evening.

Skipper Luke Chambers congratulates James Norwood after he had scored from the spot in the first half of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Skipper Luke Chambers congratulates James Norwood after he had scored from the spot in the first half of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Norwood's hot start to life as an Ipswich player continued as he found the net from the penalty spot in the first half before adding two more goals after the break.

The pick of the bunch was his second, as he controlled an excellent Myles Kenlock cross to superbly to volley home, while Jackson scored two goals of his own after being introduced as a half-time substitute.

Having given his players each two bursts of 45 minutes during the club's tour of Germany, manager Paul Lambert gave extended runs to many of his players during this game, with those introduced from the bench and the unused substitutes likely to be given more time at Notts County on Tuesday night.

Trialist James Wilson and new loanee Luke Garbutt both made their first appearances in an Ipswich shirt, while Kenlock started as a central defender before taking Tristan Nydam's spot at left-back in the second period.

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Norwood was replaced soon after Town's fifth goal went in as the intensity dropped, with manager Paul Lambert surely pleased with his side's run-out.

The 2,000-plus Ipswich fans in attendance were in good voice from the off, with the visitors starting well too as they looked to work off central striker Norwood.

Captain Chambers was required to make a good block to deny Jevani Brown 10 minutes in, throwing himself on front of the ball inside the box, before the Blues had to soak up home pressure.

But the visitors maintained a threat and, after Danny Rowe was chopped down by Cameron James after being slid into the box, Norwood stepped up to send his penalty past former Blue Dean Gerken.

Danny Rowe is brought down in the area, ahead of Town's penalty in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Danny Rowe is brought down in the area, ahead of Town's penalty in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues had the better of the attacking play, with Idris El Mizouni dragging a shot wide after driving at the Colchester defence, but they still needed to stay switch on at the back as the hosts picked up possession and ran at the Town backline.

It was 2-0 within 90 seconds of the second-half kicking off, with substitute Jackson slamming the ball into the back of the net following a good cut-back from Andre Dozzell.

Norwood's second was the pick of the goals as, just after the hour mark, Kenlock's excellent take and left-footed cross saw the striker control the ball with his shoulder before swivelling to fire past Gerken, prompting 'Norwood's on fire' chants from the away end.

The striker's treble was complete when he fired Jackson's cross into the back of the net on 71 minutes, before the former Accrington man grabbed his second a minute later with an excellent twist and turn inside the box before firing home.

Town fans pictured ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans pictured ahead of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Norwood's departure coincided with a drop in temp, although the Blues did continue to threaten before the full-time whistle.

Next up is a visit to Notts County on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town: Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Kenlock, Nydam (Wilson 46); Downes, Dozzell (Huws 61), El Mizouni (Roberts 46), Rowe (Clements 86), Garbutt (Jackson 46), Norwood (Dobra 77)

Flynn Downes on the ball with Ben Stevenson in close attendance during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes on the ball with Ben Stevenson in close attendance during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Subs not used: Bialkowski, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, Ndaba