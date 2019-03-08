Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat at Colchester United

Tom Lapslie and Idris El Mizouni in action during the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 in the EFL Trophy this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the more than 2,500 Town fans at Colchester. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Some of the more than 2,500 Town fans at Colchester. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - perfection; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Saw little action in the first half but was solid with his feet and was quick to try and put his side on the attack. Even he, standing 6ft 9inches tall, couldn't stop Clampin's fluke from flying into the back of the net. 6

Colchester players celebrate their winner last night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Colchester players celebrate their winner last night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

The defender was given another chance to impress after putting in a solid performance against Lincoln in the FA Cup on Saturday. He was so again as he won the ball back on a few occasions and defended well. He had some joy going forwards, too, linking up with Gwion Edwards. 6

Toto Nsiala

Took chances early but always had the situation just about under control. Was incensed by a late tackle from Luke Norris, which left him on the floor before he jumped up to have his say. Came across well to stop a Colchester attack just before the break and had some good moments, as well as some ones where you were left questioning his decision making. Survived questionable penalty appeals when Courtney Senior hit the deck. 5

Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Wilson

Took the captain's armband for this game, becoming the sixth man to wear it for the Blues this season. Solid throughout, sweeping up loose balls to snuff out Colchester attacks. 6

Myles Kenlock

Completed a 'same again' back four following the Lincoln draw and had some good attacking moments early on, joining Anthony Georgiou in the final third, and had little to do in the opening period before the theme continued after the interval. 6

Idris El Mizouni tackles Courtney Senior. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Idris El Mizouni tackles Courtney Senior. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Brett McGavin

A memorable night for the central midfielder as he made his first appearance in senior football. He was neat and tidy as he popped the ball around well, bringing others into play as he has throughout his time in age-group football. 6

Emyr Huws

Great to see the Welshman play a second game in just four days, after captaining the side against Lincoln at the weekend. Like McGavin his was neat and tidy, having a few opportunities to shoot and a couple of moments inside the box. 6

Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Idris El Mizouni

Looked the most likely Ipswich player to make things happen, having one shot blocked and having another deflected wide while also looking to link up with Ben Folami. It was a mixed bag with his free-kicks and corners, which occasionally caused trouble but didn't always hit the first man, and he was the man looking to close down Clampin when he fired home the winner. A good performance. 7

Gwion Edwards

The winger, who came on against Lincoln at the weekend, was given the start this evening and had some dangerous moments. His driving runs caused trouble for a narrow Colchester defence but he wasn't quite able to produce an end product. He is occasionally let down by a heavy first touch but kept working throughout. 6

Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Anthony Georgiou

Was the main source of attack throughout the first half, just as he was in the closing stages against Lincoln. He put a succession of decent balls into the box as he looked to get to the byline and had a shot fly wide after the interval as he continued to look to run at his man. 6

Ben Folami

The Australian was held back from international duty with his country's Under 23s in order to make his third Ipswich start, his first since returning from an Achilles injury suffered at the turn of the year. He performed well despite being asked to play as a lone striker for much of the game, taking up good positions and looking to link with the Ipswich wingers. He swept a shot wide after the break and also tried to poke towards goal during a goalmouth scramble. A good display. 7

Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tommy Hughes (for El Mizouni, 87)

The teenager made his second appearance from the bench after coming on in the last round with Gillingham. One to watch. n/a

Liam Gibbs (for Georgiou, 87)

Gibbs is a first year scholar with good ball control and, while he had little chance to show that in this game, has impressed significantly in youth football. n/a

Ryan Clampin fires home the winner for the U's. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ryan Clampin fires home the winner for the U's. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tawanda Chirewa (for Edwards, 90)

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who only turned 16 a month ago, became the club's second-youngest player this evening after Connor Wickham. n/a