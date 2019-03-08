'I can imagine the buzz if we beat Sunderland... it will send out a message' - Skuse excited for home opener

Cole Skuse at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse knows Ipswich Town can make a real statement to the rest of the league if they can get off to a winning start at Portman Road tomorrow.

Cole Skuse at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

The Blues host League One title favourites Sunderland in their home opener, having won 1-0 at Burton in their first game a week ago, while the Black Cats began the season with a 1-1 home draw with Oxford.

More than 20,000 fans are expected this weekend, with Skuse and his side looking to put on a show and make it two wins from two in League One.

"Home form will be huge. What more can I say? We don't need to keep referring back to what happened last season because it was an absolute write-off, a complete nightmare, for everyone involved," Skuse said.

"But last season, when we picked up the rare win, we followed it up with a defeat or a draw. The win at Burton has made this place so buoyant and bouncy.

"I can imagine what the buzz will be like if we can beat Sunderland. It doesn't take long, if you string a few wins together, to build confidence and a sense of 'We can't be beaten'.

"But we're a big scalp with a big target on our backs for all the other teams in this division. People can't wait to shoot at us and knock us down.

"We're going to be getting more than 20,000 people through the gate on Saturday for our first home game at this level and that's a bit of a marker. We need to make sure they are all coming back for the next one as well.

"I know Sunderland are also big in this league. Our week building up to a game is built around working on our own game and looking at that of our opponents.

"Our mindset at the minute is to do everything within our control to win each game. We understand how big Sunderland are and they've had a year longer in this league, so their players have a bit more experience of what it's like.

"But that doesn't worry us and we'll be out to put down a marker to the rest of the league. We're not here to take it easy and if we can beat Sunderland on Saturday that would be sending a big message out to all the teams in this league.

"We don't want to put on a poor show, we want to at least replicate last week's result and, if at all possible, better it with a good display as well."