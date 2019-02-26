Grassroots photograph of the year competition now open

Lockdales Managing Director Dan Daley, Woodbridge Town players Callum Sinclair and Carlos Edwards, who both work for Lockdales, either side of Woodbridge Under-13 player Bo Machan, whose mum works for Lockdales Archant

The search is under way to find the best picture taken by an amateur photographer of grassroots football in Suffolk this season.

Lockdales coin dealers and auctioneers have agreed to sponsor the competition, now in its fourth year, for a second time.

The company based at Martlesham, near Ipswich are renowned for their football memorabilia, and programmes in particular, and several of their staff are actively involved in grassroots football.

Entries can be of any scenario in football – on a match-day, a team shot or even a staged picture – providing they are photographs depicting grassroots football in Suffolk and not the professional game.

The judging panel, featuring representatives from Suffolk FA, Lockdales and Archant Ltd, will meet after the end of the season before announcing the winners.

The winner will receive a 600mm x 400mm canvas photograph of their winning entry, with the runner-up and third-placed entry receiving 400mm x 300mm canvas photograph of their entries.

All three winners will also receive a certificate.

Lockdales Managing Director Dan Daley said: “We are delighted to have been asked to sponsor this competition once again.

“As a company that has always enjoyed being involved with our local football team, we are only too happy to be a part of the Grassroots Photograph of the Season for the second time.

“It was great being part of the judging panel last year and we’re excited to see lots more entries for 2019.”

Suffolk FA Marketing & Communications Officer Nick Garnham said: “The variety and standard of entries has improved year on year and we look forward to seeing more of the same this season.”

The competition is only open to amateur photographers and only photographs taken between August 1st 2018 and May 19th 2019 will be eligible for entry.

The closing date is 5pm on Tuesday, May 21st 2019 and entrants are limited to a maximum of five entries each.

A full list of the competition rules and how to enter is available on the Suffolk FA website, but normal Archant Ltd competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.