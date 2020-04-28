E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I was young and naive... I simply wasn’t ready’ - Premier League midfielder reflects on Town spell

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 April 2020

Conor Hourihane never made a senior appearance for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Conor Hourihane never made a senior appearance for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Premier League midfielder Conor Hourihane believes his short spell with Ipswich Town under Roy Keane helped him reach the top of the English game.

Hourihane is now playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League. Picture: PAHourihane is now playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League. Picture: PA

The Irishman, now at Aston Villa, was brought to Portman Road from Sunderland by Keane in the summer of 2010 but never made a senior appearance for the Blues before departing for Plymouth a year later.

But, having worked his way up from League Two to the top flight, the 29-year-old believes his experience at Portman Road helped him on his journey.

“At Sunderland it felt like I was going down a cul-de-sac really. I tried to go out on loan a couple of times and had interest from teams, although it didn’t end up going anywhere,” he told The Athletic’s Going Up, Going Down podcast.

“I was searching for that break of first-team football and I thought for some reason that it would happen at Ipswich when they came along, with Roy being an influence again.

Conor Hourihane and Town's Jonas Knudsen square up Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMConor Hourihane and Town's Jonas Knudsen square up Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“A few Sunderland players had made that switch and I thought, ‘let’s have a go’.

“Me being a young, naive 19-year-old, I thought, ‘yeah I’ll get first-team football here’, but looking back now as a 29-year-old, there’s no way I was going to play first-team football there. ‘Come on, Conor’.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Garbutt on football’s financial support and health secretary Matt Hancock’s ‘undermining’ comments

“If I’m being brutally honest then I probably wasn’t ready. Looking back. I probably felt that moving from Sunderland to Ipswich, dropping a league, would mean I would get the games I always wanted.

Picture: Hourihane, pictured in action for Town's reserves against Colchester: James AgerPicture: Hourihane, pictured in action for Town's reserves against Colchester: James Ager

“I was naïve to the Championship as well and having now played in it for many years I know it’s a fantastic league with fantastic players. I wasn’t ready at the time.

“Roy being under pressure might have played a part in it. If he had been a bit more comfortable then I might have got some game-time, who knows.

“There were many factors why I didn’t play there, really.

“It didn’t work out but I enjoyed my year there, it was a fantastic club, and it ultimately helped me get to where I am today.”

Hourihane, pictured during his time as a Barnsley player. Picture: PAHourihane, pictured during his time as a Barnsley player. Picture: PA

Things have turned out well for Hourihane, but his career may have taken a different course were it not for Plymouth’s interest at the end of his Ipswich contract.

“When I moved from Ipswich to Plymouth, that was the only option I had other than going back to Ireland and coming through again,” he admitted.

“I was probably still young enough at that time to ‘do a Shane Long or a Kevin Doyle’ and come up through the League of Ireland before coming back to England.

“I didn’t want to be the lad who failed in England and go back to Cork being the nearly guy who never made it. Plymouth was my only choice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

NHS staff ‘turning to foodbanks’ in coronavirus crisis

NHS workers are turning to foodbanks in the coronavirus crisis, volunteers said Pictures: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHANT

‘I was young and naive... I simply wasn’t ready’ - Premier League midfielder reflects on Town spell

Conor Hourihane never made a senior appearance for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Mapped – Ipswich businesses we have lost so far this year

The Ipswich businesses we have lost in 2020. Picture: Archant

Ipswich market restarts on Friday with limited number of food stalls

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Ministers promise action on spitting after Ipswich MP raises police worries

Tom Hunt asked his question from his Westminster office. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS
Drive 24