Coronavirus: Ipswich Witches’ upcoming speedway season suspended

Ipswich Witches season is on hold for now. Picture: Steve Gardiner Steven Gardiner

BRITISH Speedway’s new season has been suspended with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken in line with other sports following the latest update from the government on the Coronavirus crisis.

This suspension will be reviewed on April 15 and the situation will be monitored by the British Speedway Promoters’ Association and Speedway Control Bureau on a daily basis between now and then.

Ipswich Witches were supposed to be starting their campaign away at Peterborough next Thursday.