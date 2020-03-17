E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Coronavirus: Ipswich Witches’ upcoming speedway season suspended

PUBLISHED: 12:21 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 17 March 2020

Ipswich Witches season is on hold for now. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Ipswich Witches season is on hold for now. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Steven Gardiner

BRITISH Speedway’s new season has been suspended with immediate effect.

BRITISH Speedway’s new season has been suspended with immediate effect.

You may also want to watch:

The decision has been taken in line with other sports following the latest update from the government on the Coronavirus crisis.

This suspension will be reviewed on April 15 and the situation will be monitored by the British Speedway Promoters’ Association and Speedway Control Bureau on a daily basis between now and then.

Ipswich Witches were supposed to be starting their campaign away at Peterborough next Thursday.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school being ‘extra vigilant’ after suspected coronavirus case

There is a suspected case of coronavirus at Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Coronavirus: Over-70s need to keep their distance, insists Suffolk health director

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Woman in 70s assaulted by masked man who forced his way into home

The aggravated burglary took place at an address in Belsize Avenue, Jaywick. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s threatened at knifepoint by burglar at home

The aggravated burglary happened at an address in Brooklands, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four confirmed coronavirus cases at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital has confirmed it is treating four patients with Covid-19. Picture: PAUL GREEN
Drive 24