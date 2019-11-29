E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Ipswich looking to reach round three of the FA Cup in tricky Coventry tie

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 December 2019

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action at Coventry this afternoon. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action this afternoon when Paul Lambert's men take on Coventry City - kick-off 2pm.

The Blues needed a last-gasp Alan Judge goal to reach the second round, with the Irishman striking in stoppage time of their replay with Lincoln City.

Their reward was an away tie at Coventry, who of course are playing in Birmingham this season at St Andrew's.

Lambert made significant changes in the first round, switching his entire outfield for the first staging of the contest, with changes likely again.

Victory will take Ipswich through to round two, where the 44 teams in the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

Ipswich are back at Coventry next weekend for a league game against the Sky Blues.

