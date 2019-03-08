SIL review: It’s Henley v Crane Sports in the Bob Coleman Cup final, as Haughley see off basement dwellers

Plenty of action in the SIL PA Wire/PA Images

Review of the action in the SIL Senior Division

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henley Athletic 3

Coplestonians 0

Henley progressed to the final of the Bob Coleman Cup with a 3-0 win over Coplestonians. Both side’s usual passing game was affected by the gusting wind, but Henley coped the better, taking a lead after only 20 minutes. Jackson broke down the right but was pulled back, his swinging free-kick was misjudged by Thorpe who headed into his own net for 1-0. Cowan came close but the ball ran away from him and Bruce’s free kick went just over, whilst the visitors were unable to threaten the Henley goal.

Seven minutes into the second half it was 2-0, great hold up play from Cowan and then a neat one-two with Bruce saw Cowan chip in for Caraccio to head home. Henley dominated the rest of the game with Cops unable to test Jones at all. After 15 minutes Cowan’s bullet header came back off the bar, Cowan and Bruce exchanged passes and only a great save from Houchill kept Cowan out, a rampaging Francis at the heart of the attacks.

Houchill was the hero again, denying a point-blank effort from Bruce, before once again keeping Caraccio’s effort out.

Debutant Hammond’s defence splitting ball found Golding whose shot slid past the post as Henley piled on the pressure. In the final minute Cowan was brought down in the box, Houchill angrily reacted, but he could do nothing as Bruce’s spot kick found the bottom corner for 3-0.

Henley will meet Cranes in the final. They beat Achilles in the other semi 4-0.

Haughley 4 Grundisburgh 2

Grundisburgh had the blustery wind behind them and Hobson turned 25 yards out to hit a well struck shot wide.

On nine minutes Vincent’s cross from the left was parried by Johnson and Percy chested home yards out.

It soon became 2-0, four minues later Vincent again crossing from the left and J Smith slammed home first time 10 yards out with the ball.

C Smith played forward to Hobson to collect the ball back & fire over 20 yards out. West headed a cross out and Matthews took a touch before unleashing a brilliant low drive into the bottom corner flashing past Young in goal 22 yards out.

Eales fine cross was headed onto his own post by Beeston yards out.

On 66 minutes sub Golding hit a screaming 25 yard strike into the top corner and moments later Vincent’s corner was headed home by J Smith on the line.

Young was too causal and C Smith robbed him to square to Hobson to fire home.

Westerfield 1 Claydon 2

Dixon raced off his line to boot clear when Mrozek threatened while at the other end Knock headed narrowly over the bar. Stuart headed off the line following a Claydon corner and then Cole’s speculative shot from inside his own half just cleared the bar with Fisher groping.

Watson saw his shot blocked with Evans firing over the rebound and then Watson headed over from P.Seward’s cross.

Lytess chipped a shot against the bar as the first half finished level.

Westerfield took the lead when B.Culf’s ball saw Evans outstrip the Bramford defence to fire past Dixon.

Fisher saved well from Knock and then Keinzley’s driven cross was cleared by Blackman.

Woolnough committed a foul which looked to be outside the box but the referee awarded a penalty which Moore despatched. Dixon parried a shot from P Seward to safety and then Fisher pushed a deflected cross around the post.

A header from Stuart was clawed away by Nixon and Claydon scored what proved to be the winner in the final minute when what looked like a handball by Mackie was not given and his far post cross was finished well by Knock to give Claydon an unlikely victory.

Other results: Bob Coleman Cup semi-final: Cranes 4 Achilles 0.

Senior division: Benhall 5 Leiston St Margarets 0, Trimley 2 East Bergholt 3,