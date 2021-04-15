News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Non-league shock as top Suffolk team withdraws from League

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 2:45 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 2:49 PM April 15, 2021
Crane Sports the current SIL Champions. Almost folded last week. Photo: PAUL VOLLER - Credit: Archant

Crane Sports the current SIL Champions. Have decided to withdraw from the league. Photo: PAUL VOLLER - Credit: Archant - Credit: Paul Voller

Suffolk non-league football was left in shock today after one of it's biggest and most successful local clubs withdrew from the League.

Suffolk & Ipswich League side Crane Sports, who have won both the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division four times and the Suffolk Senior Cup four times, have released a statement saying they will be folding.

The Ipswich-based club, who played out of Greshams, said a combination of  'commercial, financial and logistical factors' were the cause.

'On the day the friendly fixtures were announced, the club received the news that Greshams were no longer able to provide football facilities at the venue,' the statement read.

It was back in November last year Cranes almost folded, but after consultation with Greshams at the time, they managed to carry on.

Cranes have played at Greshams for 10 years, after a move from Whitton’s King George V ground in the town and they have been one of the SIL's most successful clubs in recent times.


Most Read

  1. 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  2. 2 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  3. 3 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
  1. 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Spurs loanee Parrott set to return to Blues next season
  2. 5 Ipswich Town owner Johnson could be close to adding another club to his portfolio with new takeover
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: 'Be careful what you wish for' - But we've been proved right, we saw this coming years ago
  4. 7 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
  5. 8 Police seize 37 dogs and make one arrest after raid in Essex
  6. 9 Witnesses sought after four-vehicle crash in east Suffolk
  7. 10 Mark Ashton: The 'divisive' figure with a track record for promotion and profits
Non-League Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The scene of one of the crashes on the A14 at Woolpit this morning

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus