Non-league shock as top Suffolk team withdraws from League

Published: 2:45 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM April 15, 2021

Crane Sports the current SIL Champions. Have decided to withdraw from the league.

Suffolk non-league football was left in shock today after one of it's biggest and most successful local clubs withdrew from the League.

Suffolk & Ipswich League side Crane Sports, who have won both the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division four times and the Suffolk Senior Cup four times, have released a statement saying they will be folding.

The Ipswich-based club, who played out of Greshams, said a combination of 'commercial, financial and logistical factors' were the cause.

'On the day the friendly fixtures were announced, the club received the news that Greshams were no longer able to provide football facilities at the venue,' the statement read.

It was back in November last year Cranes almost folded, but after consultation with Greshams at the time, they managed to carry on.

Cranes have played at Greshams for 10 years, after a move from Whitton’s King George V ground in the town and they have been one of the SIL's most successful clubs in recent times.



