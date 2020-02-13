Cycling: Suffolk's Branch, Lebentz and Newstead among overall winners in Eastern Cyclo-Cross League

Ipswich rider Jo Newstead (XRT/Elmy Cycles) - Women's V50 Eastern Cyclo-Cross League champion, seen in action at Welwyn. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

Time-trialists who compete under the age-related system of the Veteran's Time Trial Association gathered at Exning near Newmarket for the East Anglia Group's Lunch and Prize Presentation, writes Fergus Muir.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Women’s Senior League Champion Elvita Branch. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Women’s Senior League Champion Elvita Branch. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Especially honoured was John Golder of the Chelmer CC who received the Gordon Irons Cup in recognition of his outstanding services to the East Anglian Group.

Among local award winners were Andrew Grant of Swaffham Prior near Newmarket whose 100 miles in 3:49:03 at the age of 66 won him the Bob Haworth Cup, Becky Taylor from Walton Highway (H F Nevill 12 Hour Cup - 262 miles), Group President Peter Horsnell and Newmarket rider Matthew Smith.

Winners from further afield included Martin Reynolds (Cambridge CC), Gavin Hinxman (Drag2Zero) and Jackie Field (CC Ashwell), while many others had other awards and age-standard plaques to collect.

- High winds forced the cancellation of the Ely & District Hardriders time trial and also the final round of the Eastern Cyclo-Cross League at Writtle.

Following League Rules, this resulted in the final overall positions in the Eastern League being based on the best seven, instead of eight, points scores.

Suffolk competitors were outstandingly successful in the Women's categories with Felixstowe rider Elvita Branch taking the Senior Championship and Martha Lebentz of Bury St Edmunds the Junior award, while Jo Newstead from Ipswich was top in the V50s.

East Anglian VTTA Chairman Andrew Grant (left) with Geoff Perry (VTTA National Committee man) and the Bob Haworth Cup. Grant’s winning ride was 100 miles in 3:49:03. Picture: DAVEY JONES East Anglian VTTA Chairman Andrew Grant (left) with Geoff Perry (VTTA National Committee man) and the Bob Haworth Cup. Grant’s winning ride was 100 miles in 3:49:03. Picture: DAVEY JONES

League Champions from Essex include QSW teammates James Madgwick and Max Bolton who are Senior and Junior men's champions respectively. Winning the Vets 40-49 class is Epping Forest rider Ben Lewis while Under Eights champion is Elizabeth Whall of Colchester Rovers CC.

League awards are now expected to be presented at the League Annual General Meeting at the Maglia Rosso cafe, Hawstead, near Bury St Edmunds on Monday 30th March.

Diss Cycling Club member Sean Cole has recently returned from an epic cycle camping journey. Sean, well-known as a former staff member at Madgetts Cycles and organiser of the Diss club's classic Medium Gear 25, covered 4,918 miles riding from Alaska to La Paz in Mexico.

The 31 year-old started out in September and returned to Diss earlier this month.

EASTERN CYCLO-CROSS LEAGUE 2019-2020, FINAL OVERALL

John Golder (right) with VTTA National Committee man Geoff Perry and the Gordon Irons Trophy. Picture: DAVEY JONES John Golder (right) with VTTA National Committee man Geoff Perry and the Gordon Irons Trophy. Picture: DAVEY JONES

SENIOR WOMEN: 1 Elvita Branch 2 Katie Scotter (ViCiOUS Velo)

JUNIOR WOMEN: 1 Martha Lebentz (Hadleigh CC), 2 Harley Pell (Hargroves Cycles).

VETERAN WOMEN: 1 Jo Newstead (XRT/Elmy cycles), 2 Kate Dance (CxxC)

SENIOR MEN: 1 James Madgwick (QSW/Bloodwise), 2 Kieran Jarvis (OnForm),

JUNIOR: 1 Max Bolton (QSW), 2 Charlie Johnson (Fast Test)

VET 40-49 MEN: 1 Ben Lewis (Forest Side Riders), 2 Stuart Pryce (Strada)

VET 50-PLUS MEN: 1 Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT), 2 Ian Newby (Diss & District)

U16 BOYS: 1 Callum Laborde (Iceni Velo), 2 Joseph Smith (Iceni Velo)

U14 BOYS: 1 Dylan Starkey (Welwyn Whs), 2 Harley Gregory (West Suffolk Whs)

U16 GIRLS: 1 Abigail Miller (WXC).

U14 GIRLS: 1 Mia Rutterford (Iceni Velo), 2 Florence Barnett (King's Lynn CC)

U12 BOYS; 1 Oliver Beale (Welwyn Whs), 2 Billy Tomlinson (Lee Valley Youth)

U12 GIRLS: 1 Isabel Beale (Welwyn Whs), 2 Abbey Thompson (Suffolk Youth)

U10 BOYS: 1 Daniel Elliott (Welwyn Whs), 2 Logan Ayers (CC Ashwell)

U10 GIRLS: 1 Jessica Marriott (Cambridge Junior CC). 2 Eva Thompson (Suffolk Youth)

U8 BOYS: 1 Bailly Groombridge (Epic Orange), 2 Callum Thompson (Suffolk Youth)

U8 GIRLS: 1 Elizabeth Whall (Colchester Rovers).

TEAM: 1 Welwyn Wheelers, 2 Lee Valley Youth.