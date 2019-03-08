Heavy Rain

Framlingham stages a new parkrun at Thomas Mills

PUBLISHED: 11:20 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 08 June 2019

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk welcomed another parkrun into the fold this morning, with the inaugural staging of the Thomas Mills parkrun in Framlingham.

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The town had held its annual Framlingham Flyers Friday Five race the previous evening, which was a big success, and this morning it was the turn of the parkrun, which had a low-key build-up to avoid big numbers converging on Thomas Mills High School for the first event.

Representing parkrun, John Wheatley, the regional ambassador for Suffolk, said: "I'm pleased to welcome Thomas Mills parkrun to the parkrun family.".

The course was a two-lap affair, flat but with some proper cross country thrown in for good measure - runners had to negotiate the perimeter of a sugar beet field, as well as the school playing fields.

The weather also made it a tough test, with a strong breeze and some drizzle.

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners, joggers and walkers were addressed before the start by Run Director, Robert Mawson.

Daisy Glover, of Framlingham Flyers, had won the ladies' title at the previous night's Framlingham Flyers' Five, and she led home a field of 171 at this morning's inaugural parkrun.

Glover clocked 18mins 22secs, finishing 21 seconds clear of runner-up Andrew Farn (18:43). Teenager Ethan Turner (15-17 year-old age group) was third with 19:25, the same time as Ipswich JAFFA veteran Ian Elden..

"It was quite tough. It reminded me of a cross country course," explained Glover, after her 5K success.

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are now 11 parkruns in Suffolk - Ipswich, Kesgrave, Bury St Edmunds, Brandon Country Park, Great Cornard, Felixstowe, Lowestoft, Haverhill, Clare Castle, Sizewell and Thomas Mills - and more than 630 in the UK.

The official unveiling of the inaugural Thomas Mills parkrun, in Framlingham, this morning. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners assemble for the start of the first-ever Thomas Mills parkrun, in Framlingham. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

'I think he's got back to his best... it's such a shame' - McCarthy's praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

'The junction is dangerous': Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
