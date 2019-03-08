Gallery

Framlingham stages a new parkrun at Thomas Mills

Despite the rain, runners came out in force for Framlingham's first Parkrun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk welcomed another parkrun into the fold this morning, with the inaugural staging of the Thomas Mills parkrun in Framlingham.

The town had held its annual Framlingham Flyers Friday Five race the previous evening, which was a big success, and this morning it was the turn of the parkrun, which had a low-key build-up to avoid big numbers converging on Thomas Mills High School for the first event.

Representing parkrun, John Wheatley, the regional ambassador for Suffolk, said: "I'm pleased to welcome Thomas Mills parkrun to the parkrun family.".

The course was a two-lap affair, flat but with some proper cross country thrown in for good measure - runners had to negotiate the perimeter of a sugar beet field, as well as the school playing fields.

The weather also made it a tough test, with a strong breeze and some drizzle.

Runners, joggers and walkers were addressed before the start by Run Director, Robert Mawson.

Daisy Glover, of Framlingham Flyers, had won the ladies' title at the previous night's Framlingham Flyers' Five, and she led home a field of 171 at this morning's inaugural parkrun.

Glover clocked 18mins 22secs, finishing 21 seconds clear of runner-up Andrew Farn (18:43). Teenager Ethan Turner (15-17 year-old age group) was third with 19:25, the same time as Ipswich JAFFA veteran Ian Elden..

"It was quite tough. It reminded me of a cross country course," explained Glover, after her 5K success.

There are now 11 parkruns in Suffolk - Ipswich, Kesgrave, Bury St Edmunds, Brandon Country Park, Great Cornard, Felixstowe, Lowestoft, Haverhill, Clare Castle, Sizewell and Thomas Mills - and more than 630 in the UK.

The official unveiling of the inaugural Thomas Mills parkrun, in Framlingham, this morning. Picture: CARL MARSTON The official unveiling of the inaugural Thomas Mills parkrun, in Framlingham, this morning. Picture: CARL MARSTON

