Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Dobson comes off the bench to strike winner for Marketmen

PUBLISHED: 12:59 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 11 November 2018

Reece Dobson, netted the winner for Needham at Herne Bay

Reece Dobson, netted the winner for Needham at Herne Bay

Archant

Herne Bay 0 Needham Market 1

A 71st minute strike by substitute Reece Dobson was enough to seal this Buildbase FA Trophy tie and send Needham Market through to the next round, writes Paul Munn.

Although the Marketmen’s visit to the North Kent coast side Herne Bay ended in victory, the match itself was overall a pretty even affair.

Herne Bay, who play their football in the Bostik South East division a step below their visitors, sported three new midweek signings in their match day squad, with Needham giving their recent signing James Baker his first full game.

Needham started well controlling the ball, however were guilty of wasting a couple of good opportunities in the first ten minutes.

Both times after some good build up play the final shots were registered in the ‘off-target’ column.

As Herne Bay came more into the game Danny Leonard went past his defender and raced into the box but his low drive was well saved by the outstretched leg of keeper, Jake Jessup. From the resulting corner kick Jessup again pulled off a good one-handed save, pushing Danny Rumbol’s header over the bar.

During this period one of Herne Bay’s debutant Kyron Lightfoot finished a move with a good volley that just went inches over the bar.

Back came Needham and their pressure nearly paid off as Matt Fry fouled Kamazi on the edge of the box.

The resulting free kick from Callum Sturgess forced the home side’s new keeper, Simon Overland into a full-length diving save, the ball rebounded back into the path of the Needham forward Luke Ingram but Overland was back up on his feet to block the shot and force the ball away for a corner.

After the break it was the Kent side who created the better chances early on. Gaining a free kick following a good break saw Tom Carlton curled his effort passed the post.

Minutes later a Miles Cornwell header was tipped over the bar by Jessup. The resulting corner saw Danny Rumbol’s header hit the inside of the post and agonisingly rolled along the line before a Needham defender got his boot to it and cleared the danger.

Needham made a change with just over 20 minutes remaining, when they sent on Dobson in place of midfielder Jeremiah Kamanzi, to try and bolster there attacking options. The change had an immediate effect when having only been on the field for a couple of minutes he latched on to a ball and from 18 yards out fired his left foot shot into the bottom corner.

Minutes later Needham had a chance to double their lead when Baker won a free kick just outside the area. Dobson stepped up but he sent his effort over the bar.

Herne Bay kept on plugging away searching for ways to get the equaliser, but were unable to muster up any real clear cut chances in the final minutes of the game.

Needham Market: Jake Jessup, Joseph Marsden, Callum Sturgess, Samuel Squire, Keiran Morphew, Daniel Morphew, Jeremiah Kamanzi, Gareth Heath, James Baker (Reece Dobson 69), Luke Ingram, Adam Mills

Subs not used: Tariq Issa, Jake Dye, Ethan Abrahams, Finlay Shorten.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

53 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Reading. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

09:58
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Northstander Terry Hunt knows things on the pitch appear better. And asks what on earth has happened to that lot up the A140?

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

06:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:56 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:55 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 17:05 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

Yesterday, 16:57 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears shoots through a crowd of bodies at Reading during the second half Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Yesterday, 10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

Yesterday, 06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24