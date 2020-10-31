Ipswich Town’s League One season to continue despite new virus lockdown restrictions

Ipswich Town’s League One season will continue despite the new coronavirus restrictions placed on the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening announced a tightening of restrictions due to a continued spread of the virus, with England entering a second lockdown period from Thursday including the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential retail and leisure facilities.

Elite sport will be allowed to continue, though, with the EFL confirming the season will not be halted.

An EFL statement reads: “The EFL notes the difficult decision taken by the Government in respect of the implementation of a ‘national lockdown’ in England from Thursday 5 November 2020 in response to the rising cases of Covid-19.

“During this next phase it has been confirmed to the League by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that elite sport will be able to continue and EFL competitions will therefore remain as currently scheduled (in both England and Wales).

“Professional football has implemented some of the most stringent, robust and regularly reviewed protocols since the restart in June 2020 and our medical experts’ advice remains in place to fully adhere to these measures which are specifically designed to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

“The health, safety and well-being of players and Club staff throughout the pandemic has been our first priority and this will continue as we enter this next period of lockdown and beyond.

“In addition, we acknowledge the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak and would hope that during this next phase of the crisis, our national sport, negatively affected by Covid-19 like many other industries, can continue to provide some form of welcome distraction and give people in our communities up and down the country a sense of normality in very challenging times.”

Next up for Ipswich is the visit to Sunderland on Tuesday evening, with their first game following the introduction of the new restrictions coming on Saturday when Portsmouth come to Portman Road in the FA Cup.