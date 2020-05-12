EFL board meet today ahead of call to clubs with League One season in major doubt

The EFL board will meet later today. Picture: PA Archant

The EFL board will meet today with the future of the 2019/20 season in League One and League Two in major doubt.

EFL chairman Rick Parry EFL chairman Rick Parry

Reports over the last few days have suggested the ending of the third and fourth-tier seasons are imminent, following a conclusion that there is no viable way for clubs to resume playing at this stage of the coronavirus crisis.

The EFL have not responded publicly to those reports, which also suggest a vote will be held to determine how final standings will be decided, and it’s understood the intention to terminate the season has not been communicated to clubs at this stage.

The board, chaired by Rick Parry, includes six representatives from EFL clubs – Mark Ashton of Bristol City, Stephen Pearce of Derby, Nigel Howe from Reading, Burton’s Jez Moxey, Steven Curwood of Fleetwood and Carlisle’s John Nixon.

They will meet today, followed by two separate conference calls tomorrow involving club secretaries from both of the two leagues.

Ipswich Town continue to believe the right course is for the league season to be completed when it’s safe to do so, even if that runs into what would ordinarily have been the start of the 2020/21 campaign, but that’s not a view shared across the entirety of League One.

Southend chairman Ron Martin, for example, has stated his belief that the campaign should be declared void, while Andy Holt at Accrington has made it clear his club would struggle to survive should they be forced to play behind closed doors.

