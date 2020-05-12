E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

EFL board meet today ahead of call to clubs with League One season in major doubt

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 May 2020

The EFL board will meet later today. Picture: PA

The EFL board will meet later today. Picture: PA

Archant

The EFL board will meet today with the future of the 2019/20 season in League One and League Two in major doubt.

EFL chairman Rick ParryEFL chairman Rick Parry

Reports over the last few days have suggested the ending of the third and fourth-tier seasons are imminent, following a conclusion that there is no viable way for clubs to resume playing at this stage of the coronavirus crisis.

The EFL have not responded publicly to those reports, which also suggest a vote will be held to determine how final standings will be decided, and it’s understood the intention to terminate the season has not been communicated to clubs at this stage.

The board, chaired by Rick Parry, includes six representatives from EFL clubs – Mark Ashton of Bristol City, Stephen Pearce of Derby, Nigel Howe from Reading, Burton’s Jez Moxey, Steven Curwood of Fleetwood and Carlisle’s John Nixon.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Playing on, legal action, voiding it all and financial woe - opinion continues to swirl in week League One could be cancelled

They will meet today, followed by two separate conference calls tomorrow involving club secretaries from both of the two leagues.

Ipswich Town continue to believe the right course is for the league season to be completed when it’s safe to do so, even if that runs into what would ordinarily have been the start of the 2020/21 campaign, but that’s not a view shared across the entirety of League One.

Southend chairman Ron Martin, for example, has stated his belief that the campaign should be declared void, while Andy Holt at Accrington has made it clear his club would struggle to survive should they be forced to play behind closed doors.

MORE: Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Do I need to wear a mask to work? Your back to work questions answered

People queue up outside Barclays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blind veteran walks 75 laps of his garden on VE day for ‘wonderful’ charity

David Gant and his wife Jean have been married for 58 years and met at the age of 15. Picture: FAMILY

EFL board meet today ahead of call to clubs with League One season in major doubt

The EFL board will meet later today. Picture: PA

Schools anticipating progress gap between pupils from coronavirus lockdown

Schools are anticipating that pupils will have made different levels of progress during the coronavirus lockdown on their learning. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

‘Will you help me’ – The stories of rough sleepers taken off the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Rough sleepers in Ipswich have moved out of the town centre during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: RENNY HAMMOND
Drive 24