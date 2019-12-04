Opinion

Bacon on the Blues: We're a football club, we exist to play football matches. Why complain about cup draws?

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON takes a look at Town's upcoming FA Cup replay and asks why it is such a problem?

Is it just me or are we guilty of becoming a bit 'whingey-whiny' this season?

A campaign that started positively for the Super Blues - and is still ticking along nicely - is being moaned at because, get this... we have to play football matches!

Instead of Town's draw at Coventry and subsequent replay that, should we win, sets up a next round opportunity of progress, as we play Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle, away (winnable), has been met with general malaise and misery by some.

It's a trip to Bristol or Plymouth for goodness sake not flippin' Dynamo Kiev or Galatasaray!

Dejected duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the FA Cup draw against Coventry City.

The fourth round of the FA Cup is within our grasp. These are matches we can win. We should be happy.

I can't work out if the gaffer is.

"I'm happy with a lot of aspects of the game (against Coventry on Sunday). I'm not happy we've got another game with the replay," said Lambo.

Fair enough point.

Paul Lambert with his assistant manager Stuart Taylor during Town's 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup

It was disappointing to lose a goal in the last minute at St Andrews, just as it was total joy at Lincoln in the previous round when the boot was on the other foot and Judgey was dancing in front of the Super Blues fans. We loved the FA Cup then.

I humbly suggest that if we want to give ourselves a better chance of avoiding FA Cup replays we play our strongest side! But that's just me.

If not, fine. But I'd always rather be 'in the hat' for the next round. I suspect I'm not alone.

We've waited a decade for Ipswich Town Football Club to be able to have just half a conversation about the FA Cup. And now we have something to talk about, even though it's not riveting ... I hear grumbles.

Andre Dozzell in action during Town's 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup

Some tow the Lambo line about a Coventry replay... 'Oh no, not another game'... As though Town playing football matches (with a squad of 48 players by the way, if you check the match-day programme), is something we should all dread!

What's the point of being called Ipswich Town Football Club - or any football club for that matter - if playing football matches is such a pain!

I so hope we win at Peterborough tonight!....

Will Keane on the ball during the FA Cup tie against Coventry City

....And please let's knock this 'fixture congestion' thing on the head shall we?

You want fixture congestion, go back to the 1980/81 season at Portman Road.

Alan Judge on the ball during the FA Cup tie against Coventry City

Then, Sir Bobby's Blue Army of international stars, had 65 official fixtures - won the UEFA Cup, got to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the fourth round of the League Cup - oh and finished second in Division One (that's the old Premier League to younger readers) - with a squad half the size of today's. And not an ice bath in sight!

Five days training, or a midweek home game in an FA Cup replay? I think I know which most players preferred then - and prefer now.

Yes, you can get injuries, but you can get injuries in training - always has been the case.

So, let's 'take each game as it comes'.

Andre Dozzell avoids a challenge during the FA Cup tie against Coventry City

Let's enjoy our competitiveness in all games, enjoy an upcoming FA Cup replay under the lights at Portman Road and revel in the fact it allows us another shot at progression in this most famous and fun competition.]

Let's beat Peterborough too!

We're in decent shape in League One, we're still in the FA Cup and at the moment the EFL Trophy - both of which have Wembley finals. Think of that?

Come on people... Cup half full... Always!

Town fans in Birmingham for the FA Cup tie against Coventry City

UP THE BLUES!

