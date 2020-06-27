E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Evans wants ex-Town forward Roberts back at the Gills

27 June, 2020 - 13:00
Jordan Roberts was released by Ipswich Town at the end of the season

Archant

Gillingham boss Steve Evans says he hopes to bring ex-Ipswich Town forward Jordan Roberts back to the club after he impressed on loan.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans Picture: FOCUS IMAGESGillingham manager Steve Evans Picture: FOCUS IMAGES

Roberts, who only played a single minute of League One football for Town during the coronavirus-shortened season just gone, joined the Gills on loan in January.

He made ten appearances, scoring twice, before football was halted by the pandemic.

Roberts was released by Town after the season was ended. In all he played 17 times for the Blues, netting three times, after joining in July 2018.

But Evans said he’d love to bring both Roberts and former Town loanee Jordan Graham back to the club for next season.

MORE: Exit Interview: Roberts was the Hurst ‘project’ which never truly got off the ground

“We got significant help from Ipswich Town and Wolves to take those lads (on loan) but I have spoken to them both and they loved every minute of it,” Evans told Kent Online.

“My chats with them will continue over the next week or so. They are certainly players we would absolutely welcome working with again, for sure.”

He added: “Those lads know what it is about,” Evans said.

“I can have a chat with them on the phone and they know what I am like and where I am coming from.

“They will have opportunities to pick from a selection of clubs. We are never going to be at the front of it for finances but we should probably be at the front of it when it comes to football, for a lot of reasons.”

