Ex-Town star Edwards to play against the side he manages in cup final

25 April, 2019 - 13:53
Carlos Edwards in action for Whitton United Veterans. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Carlos Edwards in action for Whitton United Veterans. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Carlos Edwards will be trying to defeat the club where he has just been appointed joint manager in a cup final on Sunday!

Carlos Edwards in action for Woodbridge Town. Photograph: PAUL LEECHCarlos Edwards in action for Woodbridge Town. Photograph: PAUL LEECH

The former Ipswich Town captain has recently been announced as joint manager alongside current boss Jamie Scales at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Woodbridge Town.

However, the 40-year-old will be lining up for his Sunday Side Whitton United Veterans against Woodbridge Town Veterans in the Suffolk Veterans' Cup Final on Sunday at Needham Market FC.

And he is expected to be joined in the Whitton United side by two other ex-Ipswich Town players – Kieron Dyer and Titus Bramble.

The final, which kicks-off at 3pm, is one of four being staged at Bloomfields as part of Super Sunday – the third year running that Suffolk FA have staged multiple adult Sunday finals on one day.

However, this year sees four finals, as opposed to three played previously at AFC Sudbury, as two finals will take place on the main pitch and two on the adjoining 3G pitch.

The Suffolk Sunday Cup Final sees Gym United, the 2014 and 2015 winners, face Tostock Pirates, who lifted the cup in 2016, in the first-ever all-Bury & District Sunday League affair.

Ipswich Sunday Football League side Holbrook Swan, who lost 4-2 on penalties to Mellis following a 1-1 draw after extra time in 2016, face first-timers Fusilier from Lowestoft in the Suffolk Sunday Shield Final.

The Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final will be between two teams who compete in the Sudbury, Haverhill & District Sunday League.

Haverhill & Hove Albion will be appearing in their first final versus Lavenham, who lost to Haverhill Borough 5-4 after extra time in the final two years ago.

The Super Sunday schedule is as follows:

Suffolk Sunday Cup Final: Gym United v Tostock Pirates, main pitch 11am

Suffolk Sunday Shield Final: Holbrook Swan v Fusilier, 3G pitch, 2.30pm

Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final: Haverhill & Hove Albion v Lavenham, 3G pitch, 10.30am

Suffolk Veterans' Cup Final: Whitton United v Woodbridge Town, main pitch, 3pm

Admission to the ground will be adults £4, concessions (those over 65 or in full-time education) £2 and children under-12 £1.

